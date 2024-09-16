Hacks, The Bear and more 2024 Emmy winners to add to your to-watch list
By Sandy C.
The 2024 Emmy Awards took place on Sunday, Sept. 15, on ABC – and what an event it was! Did your favorite stars and series take home an Emmy? Are you familiar with all of the nominations and winners? If not, stop missing out! We’re listing the Emmy winning series and where to stream each of them so you are better prepared next time.
I know I’m not alone when I say this, but I don’t always know who the nominated stars are (or the series). Hey, can you blame me? There are so many these days that keeping up is no easy task! Not to mention, we have streaming platforms on top of cable networks. I love the seemingly endless amount of shows to watch, but it can be a little overwhelming. If you agree, no need to worry because Show Snob is here to help!
Father and son duo Dan and Eugene Levy hosted the 2024 Emmys and did a fantastic job. The Levy’s kept the jokes light, the audience upbeat and happy, and moved the show along.
The Bear, Hulu
Even if you’re not already a fan of Hulu’s The Bear, chances are that you know about it. I mean, how do you not? It’s a massively popular series. Three seasons of The Bear are currently streaming on Hulu, and there are more episodes to come! At the 2024 Emmy’s, The Bear took home the following awards:
- Jeremy Allen White, Lead Actor in Comedy Series
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Liza Colon-Zaya, Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Directing for a Comedy Series
The Traitors, Peacock
Love reality competition TV shows? Then you need to be watching The Traitors on Peacock, hosted by the great Alan Cumming. There are two seasons of The Traitors streaming on Peacock with season 3 coming in 2025. The show The Traitors took home the following awards:
- Reality Competition Program
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO and Max
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver airs on HBO and streams simultaneously on Max. It’s a hilarious and clever news/political satire we’re sure you’ve heard about – but are you watching? You should! After all, it won an Emmy for a reason. And the competition was tough as Last Week Tonight with John Oliver went up against Saturday Night Live. John Oliver’s speech was also so sweet! Oliver thanked his late dog and gave all doggos at home a nice shout out. Here’s the Emmy that the show took home:
- Scripted Variety Series
Hacks, HBO and Max
I’ll be the first to admit here that I have never watched an episode of HBO’s Hacks. I know, I know, I’m missing out! But after Hacks took home some Emmys on Sept. 15, I’m convinced, okay? Watching Hacks is now on my to-do list. The comedy-drama has been renewed for a fourth season, so I do have new episodes to look forward to and plenty of time to catch up on the first three seasons before the new season premieres (the first three seasons are streaming on Max). Here are the Emmy’s Hacks took home:
- Jean Smart, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Writing for a Comedy Series
Slow Horses, Apple TV+
Slow Horses has four seasons under it sbelt, so if you aren't already watching...what are you even doing? If you love spy dramas, this is one to add to your list. Slow Horses took down FX's Shōgun, Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Fallout, and Netflix The Crown to win the following Emmy:
- Writing for a Drama Series
Baby Reindeer, Netflix
When Baby Reindeer premiered on Netflix, it was all the rage! Everyone was watching it and couldn't believe their eyes. Naturally, the Netflix series scored several Emmy nominations. The series follows the true story of a struggling comedian dealing with a relentless stalker. Here are the Emmys Baby Reindeer took home:
- Jessica Gunning, Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Where do you stand as a TV fan? Are you already a part of The Bear's audience? Is this the first you hear about The Traitors? How many winners are you already watching?