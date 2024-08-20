Halloween on Peacock: Add Teacup and Hysteria! to your Spooky Season watch-list
By Sandy C.
We are still in the month of August, but for fans of Spooky Season, it’s never too early to start celebrating! Or, at the very least, to begin prepping for the best time of the year. And you know who agrees? Peacock! And it’s one of the many reasons we love the streamer.
This upcoming Halloween season, Peacock dares subscribers to face their fears by featuring over 150 new Halloween titles. All of these titles will start to drop now through Halloween night. Peacock is definitely the platform you want to have this season if you wish to have access to numerous Halloween movies and shows, from big scares to lighthearted spooks.
These titles include everything you can think of, including Candyman, Child’s Play, and Phantom of the Opera. But it’s not just movies, but plenty of new shows, too. And here at Show Snob, we’re the most excited about having a new horror series to add to our Halloween favorites! Check out the two titles we are looking forward to the most!
Teacup
We’re going to kick things off with Teacup, the upcoming horror series from James Wan, who is one of our favorite horror creators. You may know Wan as the co-creator of the Saw movie franchise. Wan also directs terror icons Insidious and The Conjuring. All of this to say, Teacup is in good hands!
Teacup takes place in rural Georgia and follows a group people fighting to survive a mysterious and evil threat in their small town. The synopsis reminds me of IT, but you do get a different vibe from watching the trailer. Check it out below and let me know what you think!
The only disappointing thing about Teacup is that it won’t premiere until Oct. 10, followed by three weekly episodes (Oct. 17, Oct. 24, and Oct. 31). Teacup stars Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, and Chaske Spencer, among others.
Hysteria!
If you thought the wait for Teacup on Oct. 10 is a long one, Hysteria! won’t premiere until Oct. 18. On the bright side, all episodes of Hysteria! Season 1 will drop on the same day. The horror series takes place in the 1980s, during the “Satanic Panic,” and follows a heavy metal band trying to capitalize on their town’s interest in Satan cults. But they aren’t as happy when the attention they receive takes a turn after they are blamed for recent murders and kidnappings.
Which of these two are you the most excited to watch on Peacock?