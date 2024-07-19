Halo season 3 updates: Why did Paramount+ cancel the series and can it be saved?
It looks like the end of the line for Halo, but is there a chance the Paramount+ video game adaptation can be saved? Here’s what we know!
In 2001, Halo changed the face of video games. The first-person shooter became a monster hit, turning the new Xbox 360 into a must-have system with gamers enthralled playing as Master Chief, a soldier in the future battling a deadly alien race called the Covenant. The game inspired numerous sequels, with various attempts at a movie version falling through.
It finally came together in a series for Paramount+, debuting in 2022. It’s loosely based on the games with Pablo Schreiber as John/Master Chief. However, despite a big budget, the first season was criticized by fans for the pacing, plot and having Master Chief remove his helmet, which almost never happens in the game.
Season 2 had some creative changes to bring it more in line with the games, ending with the Covenant staging a massive attack on Earth forces and the Chief ready to fight back. This seemed to set up a third season, but TV Line confirms it’s not happening, with Paramount+ sending out a statement confirming the cancellation.
"We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work. We wish everyone the best going forward."
343 Industries, which produces the series, put out their own statement.
"We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the Halo series to be a global success and we remain committed to broadening the Halo universe in different ways in the future. We are grateful to Amblin and Paramount for their partnership in bringing our expansive sci-fi universe to viewers around the world."
The reasons for the cancellation appear to be the rough viewing numbers. Like many streamers, Paramount+ doesn’t release its viewing numbers although per The Hollywood Reporter, the second season of show spent five weeks in Nielsen’s rankings of the top 10 original streaming series as season two streamed in February and March, collecting about 1.8 billion minutes of viewing in the United States over those weeks.
However, it appears the overall season viewing numbers weren’t as strong as Paramount+ hoped. There’s also the huge budget needed for the season that likely would have risen in Season 3. With studios still tightening their belts after the 2023 Hollywood strikes, Halo appeared to be a casualty.
So it’s over at Paramount+ but can Halo survive?
Can Halo be saved?
TV Line reports that while Paramount+ has canceled the show, there are attempts to shop it to another streamer. This has become standard for a canceled show and in some cases, it can work. The statement from 343 Industries indicates they are serious about going forward with another streamer.
The question is if another streamer can be interested enough to take it on. As noted, the show requires a huge budget that would be costly to take on, not to mention the pay for Schreiber and the rest of the cast. Combined with the apparently low numbers that led to its axing and it’s difficult to see another streamer taking a chance.
However, the show still retains a built-in fanbase of gamers who might want to see it continue. Season 2 was seen as an improvement on the first and a third year could build on it with Master Chief leading the war against the Covenant. It can also bring in more elements of the games. Netflix did try their own Resident Evil TV show that only lasted one season yet adding Halo on might be good.
Right now, this is speculation as it looks more likely Halo’s journey has ended and a bit sad this video game adaptation couldn’t live up to the amazing legacy of the hit series.
Halo is streaming on Paramount+.