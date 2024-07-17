Here are the socials of the Big Brother season 26 cast!
By Diana Nosa
Fans are already head-over-heels about the Big Brother season 26 cast!
We certainly don't blame fans for their excitement toward this cast, as this ensemble seems to be filled with individuals who each want to make it to the end of the game no matter what. Their hunger for the game can be seen in their respective interviews, making it all the more easy for fans to stan these individuals and want to give them their full support.
And there's no better way to show how much you love a Big Brother contestant than by giving them a follow on their socials!
Where to follow the Big Brother season 26 cast
There's nothing more interesting than gauging how much a contestant is loved by fans than by watching a particular houseguest's following count increase. Perhaps we'll see that example with every contestant this season, as fans all over the world seem to have found at least one houseguest to adore. (Some fans have even gone so far as to create fan pages for their favorites!)
Without further ado, here's where you can give your favorite Big Brother season 26 a follow:
Kimo Apaka
Instagram: @apaka
TikTok: N/A
Chelsie Baham
Instagram: @chelsiebaham
TikTok: @chelsiebaham
Rubina Bernabe
Instagram: @withrubina
TikTok: @therubinashow
T’kor Clottey
Instagram: @tkorcouture
TikTok: @tkorcouture
Tucker Des Lauriers
Instagram: @tsdeslauriers
TikTok: N/A
Matt Hardeman
Instagram: @matt_hardeman
TikTok: @matthardeman_
Cedric Hodges
Instagram: @officiallyced
TikTok: @officiallyced
Kenney Kelley
Instagram: N/A
TikTok: N/A
Makensy Manbeck
Instagram: @makensyjomanbeck
TikTok: @kensymanbeck
Quinn Martin
Instagram: N/A
TikTok: N/A
Angela Murray
Instagram: @angelamurray_utah_realtor
TikTok: @angela_utah_realtor
Leah Peters
Instagram: N/A
TikTok: N/A
Brooklyn Rivera
Instagram: @mrsbrooklynrivera
TikTok: @mrsbrooklynrivera
Joseph Rodriguez
Instagram: @brosephrodriguez
TikTok: N/A
Cam Sullivan-Brown
Instagram: @_itsjust_camm
TikTok: @_itsjust_camm
Lisa Weintraub
Instagram: @dulce__de__lisa
TikTok: N/A
Be it before or after the entire season of Big Brother season 26 comes to an end, we hope to have everyone's social media, especially because some houseguests usually wait until after the season to create an account. For now, however, support these houseguests by giving them a follow and watching their journeys from start to finish.
Don't forget to catch the two-day premiere of season 26 on Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET on CBS! Or stream episodes the next day on Paramount+ with Showtime.