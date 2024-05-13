Here’s when and where to watch A Gentleman in Moscow season 1 finale
Every once in a while, a unique and compelling period piece manages to fly under the radar. Truthfully, Paramount+'s A Gentleman in Moscow manages to have become the streaming service's best kept secret, but not for long as season 1 will be coming to a close.
Starring the stellar acting talents of Ewan McGregor, Johnny Harris, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Fehinti Balogun, and Alexa Goodall, the limited series will be airing the eighth and final episode this Friday, May 17, 2024 on Paramount+. Though if you prefer to watch it on TV, you can do so on Showtime! The last episode, titled "Adieu," will air on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime.
With no word on whether A Gentleman in Moscow will be renewed or not, we could very well be looking at the series finale. But it looks like this is the case. Per the synopsis on the Showtime schedule page, the caption reads "Series finale." We shared the description below:
"The Count and Anna devise an elaborate plan, with huge consequences should it fail. However, things quickly start to unravel. An inevitable showdown is set between the Count and an old enemy. Series finale."
What is A Gentleman in Moscow about?
Much like the classic 1965 film Doctor Zhivago, A Gentleman in Moscow tells the tale of the Russian Revolution and how the poor decide to get their retribution against the rich as Communism takes shape. Based on the novel of the same name by Amor Towles, audiences follow the story of quirky and optimistic Count Alexander Rostov, who is spared death but sentenced to live the remainder of his life at the Hotel Metropol in Moscow.
Having practically all of his possessions taken from him, Alexander lives in the attic where day in and day out, he follows the same dull routine. Little does he know, he and others forced to live at the hotel are under constant watch where anyone, at any point, could be taken away or killed.
This is a new Russia after all, and it seems the age of titles and noble families is coming to an end. But Alexander's luck changes, sometimes for the better and worse, as he reunites with several people from his past while making new friends and acquaintances.
Along the way, Alexander's past is slowly unraveled through flashbacks from his point of view (very clever by the way), which mostly seem to revolve around his sister Helena who suffers misfortune after misfortunes often by her brother's hands. There is no better time to appreciate the little things as even Alexander's time could be running out.
Will Alexander's and everyone's luck change at the Hotel Metropol? How will they survive in a new age Russia? A Gentleman in Moscow is rated TV-14. Stay tuned for our full review next week where we'll dive into spoilers and details.