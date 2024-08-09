Here's who went home on Big Brother, marking the third evictee of season 26
By Diana Nosa
Hands down, tonight's episode of Big Brother season 26 had to be one of the juiciest episodes to date!
Before tonight's episode went down, we witnessed Tucker Des Lauriers blow up his game to a large extent. Not only did he put his game in jeopardy by not using the Golden Power of Veto to save himself but he also proceeded to burn plenty of bridges, bridges that included some of his closest allies. What's more, with him being a rogue player yet a strong competitor, it's becoming blatantly obvious that he's gearing up to be someone who very may well make it to the end.
Although things look bleak for Tucker, we must always expect the unexpected, especially since America's Vote is finally at play.
Here's everything that went down on tonight's episode of Big Brother season 26!
Kenney Kelly becomes the third evictee of season 26
Initially, Kenney Kelly was the major target this week after Tucker used his Veto to save Angela Murray from the block. Kenney was severely homesick and wanted nothing more than to go home to his family. But just when it seemed that this would be a straightforward week, Tucker's hurricane arrived and made a complete mess.
Tucker convinced Cedric to put up Makensy Manbeck, who used her power, America's Vote, on herself. As a replacement nominee, America voted that Quinn Martin would go up alongside Tucker and Kenney. Even though Quinn, a strong competitor is on the block, the house still wanted Tucker out for good. However, before they could seal Tucker's fate, they needed to get through the third BBAI Arena competition of the summer.
In this BBAI Arena competition named "Data Dump", Tucker, Quinn, and Kenney were put into tubes with air blowing beneath their feet. The tubes were filled with an array of different-colored balls that flew in the air, but these three houseguests were required to only collect the red balls. The houseguest who put a total of 20 red balls in their tube the fastest secured the victory.
To no one's surprise, Tucker cleared the competition insanely quickly, saving his spot in the game once again. With Tucker off the block, the house now had to decide between Kenney Kelly and Quinn Martin. Here's how the house voted (excluding our current HOH, Cedric):
Houseguest
Vote (Quinn or Kenney)
Kimo Apaka
Kenney
Chelsie Baham
Kenney
Rubina Bernabe
Kenney
T’kor Clottey
Kenney
Tucker Des Lauriers
Quinn
Makensy Manbeck
Kenney
Angela Murray
Kenney
Leah Peters
Kenney
Brooklyn Rivera
Kenney
Joseph Rodriguez
Kenney
Cam Sullivan-Brown
Kenney
By a vote of 10-1, Kenney Kelly was officially voted out of the Big Brother season 26 house.
A new week is on the horizon, and with it, comes the aftermath of a tumultuous week. Who will win the fourth Head of Household competition of the season? And even more importantly, who will be the three nominees sitting on the block? We'll find out soon enough!
Be sure to tune in to new episodes of Big Brother season 26 every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night on CBS!