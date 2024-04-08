Here's when new episodes of Mary & George drop on Starz (release schedule)
Bridgerton season 3 still has yet to premiere on Netflix, but we have something similar for you to watch in the meantime. It's the new historical drama miniseries, Mary & George. The first episode has already aired and is currently streaming on the Starz app. There are still many more episodes left to be aired/released, so you don’t want to miss them. Luckily, you have us at Show Snob to provide you with the release schedule. That way, you don't even have to worry about this being an issue.
Mary & George is being described as a historical psychodrama. It was created by British playwright and television screenwriter, D. C. Moore, with episodes being directed by Oliver Hermanus, Alex Winckler, and Florian Cossen. Moore also wrote one of the scripts and is an executive producer on the series. Joining him as an executive producer are Hermanus, Julianne Moore, and Liza Marshall.
Based on the non-fiction novel The King's Assassin by Benjamin Woolley, Mary & George follows a scheming mother-and-son duo who come up with a devious plan to claw their way into the Court of England to secure their future. Their target is King James I, and the first step in securing their future is seducing and winning him over.
Academy Award-winning actress Julianne Moore stars in one of the leading roles as Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, a treacherous mother who schemes her way up the royal ranks by having her son seduce the King. Red, White & Royal Blue star Nicholas Galitzine takes on the other leading role as George Villiers, 1st Duke of Buckingham, Mary's son whom she molds to seduce King James I. The rest of the talented cast is made up of Tony Curran, Laurie Davidson, Trine Dyrholm, Nicola Walker, and many others.
When are new episodes of Mary & George released on Starz?
New episodes air and are released every Friday until the series finale, which is set for May 17. As mentioned above, the first episode is already available to stream on the Starz streaming app. Every Friday, you can expect a new episode to drop at midnight on the Starz app. When it comes to broadcast, a new episode is aired every Friday on the Starz TV channel at 9:00 p.m. ET in the U.S.
There are seven episodes in total, so we still have six more left to come out. Here's every date that a new episode of Mary & George is set to air/be released.
- Episode 1: Friday, April 5, 2024 ("The Second Son")
- Episode 2: Friday, April 12, 2024 ("The Hunt")
- Episode 3: Friday, April 19, 2024 ("Not So Much By Love As By Awe")
- Episode 4: Friday, April 26, 2024 ("The Wolf and the Lamb")
- Episode 5: Friday, May 3, 2024 ("The Golden City")
- Episode 6: Friday, May 10, 2024 ("The Queen is Dead")
- Episode 7: Friday, May 17, 2024 ("War")
Take a look at the gripping official trailer for a sneak peek!
Be sure to check out Mary & George episode 2, airing on Starz on April 12.