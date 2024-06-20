Hop on! Yellowstone season 5 part 2 finally has a release date (Get the details)
We finally know when Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 is coming out! Get the details here!
It’s been a long and hard road to Yellowstone wrapping up Season 5. One would think any season of one of the biggest hits on television would be quick to get going, but there have been more than a few problems. The biggest has been the clash between creator Taylor Sheridan and star Kevin Costner.
It would take far too long to document what’s already been well reported, but the pair have been clashing over the show’s creative direction, salary, and how many episodes Costner could be, and Costner focused on his own Western movie epic, Horizon.
That wasn’t helped by delays from the pandemic to cost as the first half of Season 5 was completed before Sheridan and Costner’s falling out. Sheridan then wrote the second half without Costner only for the 2023 Hollywood strikes to derail production again.
That’s been added to by Costner suddenly saying he’d be happy to return to the series, making it unsure if his John Dutton character dies or not. Add how it’s been announced Season 5 ends the series, which then has a new spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey, and the behind-the-scenes drama is putting any of the Duttons’ on-screen antics to shame. Paramount has been teasing when Season 5 Part 2 comes out, but thankfully, we finally have a date!
When does Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 premiere?
Per a special announcement teaser, Paramount Network confirmed that the final episodes of Season 5 will premiere Sunday, Nov. 10, at 8 p.m. ET.
There are no details yet on what the final episodes will be about as it’s still up in the air how they handle Costner’s exit and if he could actually return for the final episodes. Obviously, Paramount would prefer Costner to make some sort of return to wrap up John’s story.
It’s still expected much of the cast such as Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes will join the new spinoff despite reports of them making salary demands. As of yet, that’s up in the air as there’s always the chance that if Costner does return, the show could end up getting a sixth season. As it stands for now, Yellowstone is set to run the planned final episodes this November and fans are more than eager to see just how the saga of the Duttons comes to an epic conclusion.
Yellowstone Seasons 1-5 streaming on Peacock.