House of the Dragon release schedule and more to know about season 2
House of the Dragon is finally about to unleash season 2 so here’s when you can watch new episodes and what else to know!
After Game of Thrones concluded its epic Emmy-award winning run, it was only natural HBO would want to continue the saga. House of the Dragon is a prequel set 200 years before the main series, based on another novella by George R.R. Martin. The focus is on the Targaryens, the dynasty that dominated Westeros. When King Viserys declares that daughter Rhaenyra will inherit the Iron Throne, breaking the tradition of only men ruling, it kicks off a huge conflict with the family and their allies.
Season 1 showcased scores of backstabbing (often literally), fighting and dragons, culminating in a wild battle and the Tagaryens ready to go to war with each other. That was a wild climax, but Season 2 is going to be even bigger.
What to expect from season 2
Season 2 will focus on the “Dance of the Dragons,” the civil war that tore the nation in two. The various forces have split into Team Black (led by Rhaenyra) and Team Green, led by Daemon Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. Many others are involved, including the famous Houses of Stark, Lannister, Baratheon, and more. The coming battle will shape Westeros for centuries to come and the effects carry on to the Game of Thrones series.
Season 2 cast
Most of the Season 1 cast is coming back with additions of Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox and Abubakar Salim is Alyn of Hull, one of the most famous Velaryons in Westeros history. They should make for a fantastic sophomore season.
- Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen
- Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen
- Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower
- Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower
- Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon
- Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon aka "The Sea Snake,"
- Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole
- Matthew Needham as Larys Strong
- Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II
- Phia Saban as Queen Helaena Targaryen
- Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen
- Harry Collett as Prince Jacaerys Velaryon
- Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela Targaryen
- Phoebe Campbell as Lady Rhaena Targaryen
- Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong
- Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower
- Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers
- Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull
Season 2 episode release schedule and times
The season 2 premiere will be on HBO on Sunday, June 16, at 9 p.m. ET. The episode will also be available to stream on Max the same day and time. Season 2 is set to feature eight episodes, which is two less than the first season, but fans are still expecting to see some great drama. Per Tom’s Guides, find the schedule below, all will follow the release time of 9 p.m. ET. Episode titles have not yet been revealed. We'll update this post as soon as official details are known!
- Episode 2.01: June 16
- Episode 2.02: June 23
- Episode 2.03: June 30
- Episode 2.04: July 7
- Episode 2.05: July 14
- Episode 2.06: July 21
- Episode 2.07: July 28
- Episode 2.08: August 4
So with a stacked cast and a great schedule, House of the Dragon promises to be an even bigger event for Game of Thrones fans.
House of the Dragon season 2 premieres on Sunday, June 16, at 9/8c on HBO.