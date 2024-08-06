House of the Dragon series finale update: When is it all over?
House of the Dragon just wrapped up its second season finale but in a shocking development, we know when the series will bow out! Find out here!
Any spin off of Game of Thrones was going to get attention and House of the Dragon sure has since it debuted in 2022. Based on the novella by author George R.R. Martin, it’s set centuries before GOT and follows the “Dance of the Dragons,” the civil war that ravaged Westeros and set the tone for all that followed.
Season 2 was an epic showdown that may not have been a huge capper for the year but does set the stage for Season 3’s conflicts. It also leads to the question of how long the show can go on. While GOT lasted eight seasons, its final year has long been debated by fans as a letdown compared to what came before and that maybe a shorter run would have helped.
With House, the focus is always on that civil war and the immediate aftermath rather than a more sprawling epic like GOT. It thus made sense the show would last less seasons even if HBO would obviously want to continue it for more success. On the other hand, with its huge budget and cast, the network might also see it best to limit the number of years.
Well, even as word comes on Season 3, we also have a confirmation of when the show will end!
When will House of the Dragon end?
Per Variety, during a conference call to discuss the Season 2 finale, showrunner Ryan Condall revealed that the series will go two more seasons and wrap up with Season 4.
Condall confirmed that work on Season 3 has already begun with plans to start filming in early 2025 and, when asked about the number of episodes, was wary.
"I haven’t had discussions with HBO about it. I would just anticipate the cadence of the show, from a dramatic storytelling perspective, will continue to be the same from Season 2 on."
Condall also hinted Season 3 will contain the epic Battle of the Gullet and they felt it was best to hold back and make that a showcase for the series. It is possible that HBO might decide to give the series more episodes for each of these two seasons in order to allow them to wrap it up properly.
Given the long production time and post-production FX work, Season 3 would probably not air until the summer of 2026. This indicates Season 4 will likely air in 2027 at the earliest if they decide to rush right into production from one year to the next.
Having a set finishing point is a good idea for the show. It gives the showrunners a proper way to craft the storylines and ensure the series comes to a great conclusion. It’s unsure if they’ll take liberties with the book as famously, GOT had to craft an ending different from whatever Martin has in mind for the saga. In this case, they have a completed book to work off of yet may want to give it a different spin matching the show.
A four-season run may seem short compared to GOT yet House is a different story that doesn’t need to last so long. It’s early yet before we see how it shapes up, but fans now know when this latest spin-off will last to add another unique turn to GOT’s legacy.
House of the Dragon is streaming on Max.