How is Cregan Stark related to Ned Stark in House of the Dragon?
We’re heading to the North in House of the Dragon season 2, and that means we’ll meet the Starks. Yes, we’re going to Winterfell.
House of the Dragon is set more than 100 years before Game of Thrones, so there will be no characters we have already come to know and love. There will be some familiar names, though, and Cregan Stark is one of them. The name Stark will make a lot of people think of Sean Bean’s character. Cregan is related to Ned Stark, and we’re breaking down how.
How Cregan and Ned Stark are related in the Game of Thrones universe
The short answer to how Cregan and Ned are related is that Cregan is Ned’s four-time great-grandfather. There are a few Stark men to be born between Cregan and Ned.
It’s not even through Cregan’s eldest son, Rickon. Rickon is Cregan’s only son with his first wife Lady Arra Norrey, his true love. She died giving birth to Rickon, and Rickon eventually dies during the Dance of the Dragons fighting for Team Black—so that will tell you how the conversation with Jace goes.
Cregan marries Alysanne Blackwood, known as Black Aly, after the death of his wife, who gives him four daughters before her death. He then married Lynara Stark, a distant cousin. It’s from his third wife that the Stark line in Winterfell continued. Lynara had five sons, and the youngest, Brandon, became the Lord of Winterfell! That’s some heartbreak for Cregan to face.
Brandon continues the line that leads to Rickard Stark, Ned’s father. You can be safe in the knowledge that House Stark ends up on the right side of history when it comes to the Dance of the Dragons. At least, in terms of its own house survival! Considering we’re likely only between wife No. 1 and No. 2 in House of the Dragon season 2, we’ll likely get to see a lot of Cregan throughout the series.
Yes, Cregan is also directly related to Jon Snow. As Rickard is Cregan's great-great-great-grandson, it means that Lyanna Stark is also a direct relation. Jon Snow is the great-great-great-great-great-grandson of the current Lord of Winterfell we'll meet.
Who is Cregan Stark in House of the Dragon season 2?
Wait, who is Cregan Stark in House of the Dragon? Why is his relation to Ned so important? This man is the head of House Stark, the Lord of Winterfell. Fans will remember at the end of season 1, Rhaenyra sent her sons to different parts of Westeros to gain support. Jacaerys was sent to Winterfell, and that’s where we’ll see him in the second season.
Cregan is just 21 in Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin. Despite this, he has already led a full life and he has made it clear just why he deserves to be Lord of Winterfell, taking on that title at the young age of 13 after the death of his father, Rickon. We met Rickon in season 1 when he swore fealty to a younger Rhaenyra. He’s since died, and Cregan’s uncle, Bennard, originally held power over Winterfell as regent.
It’s not clear how much of that we’ll learn in House of the Dragon, but there’s sure to be a mention of how a regent was too slow to surrender power. Cregan may feel for Rhaenyra considering her throne is being usurped by her younger half-brother and a Hand of the King who is pretty much ruling from the sidelines. He will also want to ensure the survival of his house, and that means figuring out the best side of the civil war to fight on, so Jace will need to prove that Team Black can offer the best chances. The dragons may help!
In Fire & Blood, Cregan has already overthrown his uncle by the time Jace gets to the North. He has already married and become a widower and father. House of the Dragon season 2 premieres on Sunday, June 16 on HBO.