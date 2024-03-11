How many Oscars has Bradley Cooper won? (The answer is quite surprising)
Bradley Cooper has been nominated for a dozen Oscars, but has he actually taken home a win at the Academy Awards?
By Cody Schultz
Bradley Cooper has become a staple at award shows in recent years, particularly at the Oscars.
Since his breakout performance in Silver Linings Playbook in 2013, Cooper has been a mainstay at the Academy Awards picking up a handful of nominations both for his amazing performances as well as his work behind the scenes as a creative force behind several incredible Oscar-nominated films.
Given his continued presence at the Oscars, including an appearance at the 2024 Oscars where he was nominated for his work in Maestro both behind and in front of the camera, one would assume Bradley Cooper has taken home an Oscar or two. However, that would be an incorrect assumption.
Bradley has never won an Oscar
Yep, that's right, Bradley Cooper has never taken home an Oscar. Not one single Academy Award for acting, writing, producing or directing. While Cooper has come close to taking home the Oscar on many occasions and was viewed as a frontrunner on a number of occasions, the Oscar is one award that continues to elude Cooper.
Since 2013, Cooper has been nominated 12 times at the Oscars in various races including Lead and Supporting Actor, and for Best Original Screenplay; however, he's always been the bridesmaid and never the bride.
Cooper is quickly joining an elite group of actors to struggle to take home an Oscar despite being nominated a number of times. As of 2024, Cooper has had five acting nominations at the Oscars meaning he is closing in on the list of actors who hold the record for the most nominations in the acting categories without a win.
At the moment, Peter O'Toole and Glenn Close share the honor of having been nominated eight times without a win. They're followed by Richard Burton seven nominations without a win, and Deborah Kerr, Thelma Ritter, and Amy Adams with six nominations without a win. This means Cooper is just one nomination and loss away from joining the list of actors who have been nominated for the most awards only to never win the Oscar.
Bradley Cooper Oscar nominations
As of 2024, Bradley Cooper has been nominated for 12 Oscars across both acting and creative categories with his first nomination coming in 2013 with Silver Linings Playbook and most recent nominations coming in 2024 with Maestro. Of these nominations, there have been five acting nominations, five Best Picture nominations, and two for screenplay.
Of Cooper's Oscar-nominated films, Maestro and A Star is Born are Cooper's most nominated titles with each film landing Cooper three nominations each including a Best Picture nomination for the film and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role nominations for Cooper.
So what Oscars has Cooper been nominated for? Here is a look at all 12 of Bradley Cooper's Oscar nominations:
- 2013: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role - Silver Linings Playbook
- 2014: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role - American Hustle
- 2015: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role - American Sniper
- 2015: Best Motion Picture of the Year - American Sniper (Shared with Clint Eastwood, Robert Lorenz, Andrew Lazar, and Peter Morgan)
- 2019: Best Adapted Screenplay - A Star Is Born (Shared with: Eric Roth and Will Fetters)
- 2019: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role - A Star Is Born
- 2019: Best Motion Picture of the Year - A Star Is Born (Shared with Bill Gerber and Lynette Howell Taylor)
- 2020: Best Motion Picture of the Year - Joker (Shared with Todd Phillips and Emma Tillinger Koskoff)
- 2022: Best Motion Picture of the Year - Nightmare Alley (Shared with Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale)
- 2024: Best Original Screenplay - Maestro (Shared with Josh Singer)
- 2024: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role - Maestro
- 2024: Best Motion Picture of the Year - Maestro (Shared with Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, and Kristie Macosko Krieger)