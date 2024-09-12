How to Die Alone episode release schedule (when and where to watch)
By Sandy C.
How to Die Alone premieres on Sept. 13, exclusively on Hulu. The new comedy stars Natasha Rothwell and, from what we’ve seen, is a series that will pull at our heartstrings, inspire, and make us laugh out loud. Will all episodes drop on premiere day or are we looking at a weekly release here? Show Snob is here to help so you don’t miss out.
I know what you’re thinking, “with such a depressing title like How to Die Alone, how is this a comedy?” Valid concern. Though the series won’t pull back any punches when touching on hard-hitting topics, none of it is for meaningless shock. There’s a lesson (or two) to be learned and you can count on these moments to be followed with laughs – and isn’t laughter something we can all use these days?
Fans hoping this is their next new favorite comedy can also count on Natasha Rothwell to bring the fun. The actress and comedian knows a thing or two about the genre. You may recognize her from The White Lotus, where she plays Belinda. It’s a more serious role, but it does showcase Rothwell’s talent. We also love Rothwell as Rachel from the Sonic the Hedgehog movies and Insecure. Rothwell is also the co-creator of How to Die Alone, alongside Vera Santamaria.
How to Die Alone follows Mel (Rothwell), a depressed woman who has given up on believing in her dreams. This all changes, however, after Mel suffers a near-death experience, making her realize that, while life is short, it’s never too late to fight for what you believe.
Check out the trailer for How to Die Alone, below:
So, ready to dive into the episode release schedule? The first four episodes of How to Die Alone will drop on Sept. 13, so you’ll have plenty to enjoy over the weekend. Then, the remaining four episodes (for a total of eight) will be available to stream weekly until the finale on Oct. 11. Here’s a look at the schedule:
- Episode 1, Sept. 13
- Episode 2, Sept. 13
- Episode 3, Sept. 13
- Episode 4, Sept. 13
- Episode 5, Sept. 20
- Episode 6, Sept. 27
- Episode 7, Oct. 4
- Episode 8, the finale, Oct. 11
Other highly recommended comedies to watch on Hulu, include Only Murders in the Building, What We do in the Shadows, and the recently released FX series English Teacher. Which one is your favorite?