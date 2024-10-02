Hulu in October 2024: Halloween specials, vampires, oh my!
By Sandy C.
Do you know what you’ll be streaming on Hulu this month? The fall season aka Spooky Season is my absolute favorite since this is when streaming platforms release some of the best content, and Hulu is not one to not keep up with its competitors. On the contrary, I’d argue that Hulu is a leader in the streaming world.
If you have not been keeping up with everything that is about to hit Hulu, we’ve got your back! From fun Halloween specials to the debut of the final season of a beloved favorite comedy. We list Hulu’s October highlights.
Solar Opposites Halloween Special
Another Halloween season, another special from the animated comedy Solar Opposites. That’s right, a new Solar Opposites Halloween Special drops on the stream on Oct. 7. And you are not going to want to miss this one, folks! Fans of the series know there’s nothing quite like Solar Opposites to wake up your spooky spirit! In the upcoming special, the Spirit of Halloween has taken over Korvo, and honestly same.
What We Do in the Shadows
This debut is bittersweet for sure. Here at Show Snob, we love What We Do in the Shadows, it’s one of our favorite comedies. But this is the sixth and final season premiere we’re talking about, and we are not ready to say goodbye to our favorite (and even the not-so-favorite) vampires. New episodes of What We Do in the Shadows season 6 will premiere weekly on FX starting Oct. 21, and you can stream the episodes the following day on Hulu.
Everything to stream on Hulu in October 2024
- Hold Your Breath, Oct. 3 (movie streaming premiere)
- Witches: The Truth Behind the Trials, Oct. 3
- What Would You Do? Season 17, Oct. 8
- Accused season 2, Oct. 9
- Abbott Elementary season 4, Oct. 10
- Mr. Crocket, Oct. 11 (movie)
- Carved, Oct. 21 (movie)
- What We Do In the Shadows season 6, Oct. 22
Note: In our list below, we also include movie premieres so you stay in the know! Also, it's not as long as the lists of releases from Hulu we are used to seeing. To be honest, I was expecting more from the streamer, but you have to admit that what's ahead is worth it!