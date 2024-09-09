Industry season 3 episode 5 recap: Is Pierpoint about to go down in "Company Man"?
After last week's episode of Industry season 3, in which Rishi goes full-on self-destruction mode, fans of the HBO drama might need a bit of a breather. And while tonight's new episode, "Company Man," does slow things down a bit, there's still reason to stress. That's because Pierpoint is still under fire for over-evaluating Lumi, causing taxpayers to bail the company out. Yikes. It's not a good look for Pierpoint, but if we've learned anything on this show, the players in this space don't really care how they look as long as they're making money.
Industry season 3 episode 5 focuses on Robert's role in the Lumi fallout, as well as his relationship with Yasmin. We break down all the biggest moments from "Company Man" below! WARNING: Major spoilers for season 3 episode 5 are below.
Though "Company Man" is not a standalone episode like "White Mischief" is, it does primarily focus on Robert, and it opens up with him working out before heading to the office. On the radio, we hear that Lumi and Pierpoint will be appearing at a government committee hearing to explain their part in the IPO.
Henry and Yasmin are still dating
Speaking of Lumi, we also get to see more of Henry's growing romance with Yasmin as the two shower together. Industry doesn't let us forget that Henry has a pee fetish, though he assures Yasmin he's not a pervert. He asks her to pee on him in order to show him vulnerability, something he says builds trust. Though this might be new territory for Yasmin, she isn't against the idea and ends up peeing on his leg.
At Pierpoint, Robert is getting prepped to be the sacrificial lamb, forced to appear at the hearing to give a statement. He's given a specific tie and glasses to wear to make him look a certain way, though he doesn't even wear glasses. Of course, everything is very, very calculated. Robert is told to keep to his statement and make Pierpoint look good, even if that means tearing Lumi down. We'll see how that goes. Poor Robert!
Sweetpea makes a huge discovery
Pierpoint hosts a charity day and all the employees dress up in costumes, and something serious is on Sweetpea's mind. She tries to speak with Yasmin but is turned down, so she turns to Eric. Though Eric tries to blow her off, Sweetpea tells him she'll be waiting for him in an office with a boldness that impresses him. Eric advises Yasmin she should take a personal day amid the hearing but she doesn't want to. Yasmin tells him that she's set up a meeting for Harper and Petra with someone named Daisy, which could be a big get for Pierpoint.
Sweetpea finally gets Eric alone and tells him that through what she's heard from her friends in banking and asset management, she thinks Pierpoint might be in major trouble. To sum it up, Sweetpea has heard that the company issued a lot of secured senior debt around five days ago which is about to be due, but they might not have enough money to pay it off. Every IPO they've tried to cover over the past few months has gone badly, and it looks like no one wants to work with Pierpoint. All of the bets they're taking may be amounting to nothing. Eric looks shocked to hear this possibility, but he tries to shrug it off like it's not true, telling Sweetpea to go back to her desk and mind her business. Meanwhile, he calls Adler, wanting to meet.
Robert is sent to represent Pierpoint
Robert throws up in the bathroom before having to appear in the government select, which starts off incredibly shaky. As more questions and allegations are thrown his way, Robert realizes Pierpoint is using him as a pawn, but he sticks to his statement. He's told the facts about the case — Lumi was seized by government control and taxpayers had to pay for it — along with other accusations about Henry's behavior. An anonymous source who worked at Lumi alleged that Henry was predatory at work and harassed her, and it later becomes apparent that it was his assistant Katie. Robert is caught off guard with all of this and when Henry arrives, he confronts him in the bathroom.
Adler shows up at Pierpoint to speak with Eric, who breaks the news that their CEO is stepping down. He won't say who the new CEO is, but Eric is concerned. Adler asks him to come over that night to talk more about everything, and Eric asks if a storm's coming. In response, Adler declares a storm is already here. Uh oh.
Henry speaks at the hearing and refuses to talk about his private life, even when he's confronted about being in a relationship with a Pierpoint employee. He acts like the Lumi's failure was simply an accident and blames Pierpoint for over-evaluating the company. Pointing at Robert, he says Pierpoint is the predator, not him.
Harper overhears Sweetpea's secret
Harper and Petra arrive at Pierpoint for their meeting, but Harper makes a pit stop at the bathroom first. While in a stall, she hears Sweetpea and Yasmin talking and hides so she can eavesdrop. Sweetpea tells Yasmin what she told Eric, all of which Harper hears, and Yasmin tells Sweetpea the situation is above their pay grades. After they leave the bathroom, Yasmin gets a text from Harper canceling the meeting due to a headache. Obviously, that's not what happened — Harper doesn't want to work with Pierpoint after what she's just heard about their potential downfall.
Robert finds out that Eric called him expendable and starts to worry he's going to lose his job. He calls Yasmin freaking out, and she asks if it would be such a bad thing to get away from all of the toxic people. The hearing continues and Aurore Adekunle is on the stand to give the government's perspective, deciding to take responsibility for what happened with Lumi. In a shock move, she also publicly resigns, saying she wants to make things right. This is a huge save for both Lumi and Pierpoint, who don't have to take the blame any longer.
Aurore saves Lumi and Pierpoint
After the government select, Henry invites Robert to have dinner with him and they meet up with Otto Mostyn and Alexander Norton. Aurore shows up and drinks with them, clearly in cahoots with Henry and his family. Though she says today is "reportedly" the worst day of her career, she continues to joke with them and assures Henry that no criminal charges will come to him. Robert watches everything in disbelief and disappointment, but surprisingly, he keeps hanging out. He does cocaine with Henry, who asks him if he and Yasmin ever hooked up. Robert admits they have, though he assures Henry they're just friends. Henry says he thinks he's in love with her.
Yasmin soon shows up and confronts Henry about the allegations but he doesn't take her seriously, joking that anyone he has sex with would be an abuse of power. Yasmin grows angrier, though she falls for his sweet one-liners. But when someone near them mentions Henry's pee fetish, she storms out. Outside with Robert, Yasmin questions why she always gets herself into these situations before telling Robert that everything would be easier if he just fell in love with her.
Yasmin receives a phone call and is informed a body has been found that's likely her father's. She leaves Robert without telling him what happened and he goes back inside.
That night, Eric and Adler talk about the hearing and Adler reveals who the new Pierpoint CEO will be. They're expecting firings because of this move, and Adler says the CFO will likely make sure the new CEO learns all about "the ESG disaster." Eric realizes Sweetpea was right. Later on in their conversation, Adler reveals he has cancer and has been away at a treatment center in Switzerland. He doesn't want to go through with chemotherapy, not wanting anyone at the office to think he's not able to do his job. They talk about Eric's kids and Eric begins crying.
Henry and Robert do ayahuasca
Henry tells Robert he wants to take him somewhere and when they arrive at their destination, there are a bunch of people sitting by a campfire doing ayahuasca. Someone passes Robert a cup and though he seems hesitant, he drinks it anyway. He begins hallucinating and faces his greatest fears and trauma. First, he's on the trading floor at Pierpoint and Eric makes a slitting-throat motion at him. Then, he sees Nicole and is brought back to the moment he found her dead. She begins peeing on the floor in front of him and Henry appears next to him laughing at him. Robert then sees his late mom on the TV screen on the trading floor, which makes him smile.
When Robert comes to, he's lying on the ground and Henry is next to him hysterically laughing. In a bizarrely funny moment, Henry grabs his face and tells him, "We have to find a way to monetize this." They walk in the woods together and Henry tells Robert that his comedown is bad, advising him not to look in the mirror.
The next morning Robert gets back home and finally looks at himself in the mirror, smiling. Yasmin comes home and asks to lie in bed with Robert, where they talk about money, their jobs, and fate. Robert jokes that Yasmin is destined to marry her father, to which she tells him that she's killed him. They both laugh and Robert rolls over, but when he can't see her anymore, Yasmin's face looks like she's not kidding at all. She cuddles up with him as the episode ends, and I really can't get a read on her at this moment. She can't be telling the truth, right?
We're inching closer to the finish line on Industry season 3. Keep watching new episodes on HBO and Max, and check back with us at Show Snob for all of our coverage!