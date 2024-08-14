Inside Out spin-off series in the works: Here's everything we know so far
After the success of Inside OUt in 2015, it wasn’t a surprise to find out there would be a sequel. Now Disney+ is looking to continue the franchise, but not with a third movie. At least, not just yet. Instead, it’s with a spin-off TV series, which will arrive on Disney+.
The news was announced during D23 in August 2024. There will be a bit of a wait for the series, and we know little about it just yet. Here’s what we do know, as we’re sure the kids are excited to see more of the emotions inside Riley’s head.
Inside Out spin-off series release date and title
The official title of the series is Dream Productions. It is set to release on Disney+ in 2025.
This is an animated TV series that is set within the same world as Inside Out and its sequel.
This is in Riley’s head but will Joy and Sadness be in Dream Productions?
In some great news, the series is set in the world that we already know. We won’t have to deal with learning of other characters. Instead, it is set in the world of Riley’s head.
We’ll get to see where Riley’s dreams are formed, hence the title Dream Productions.
Does this mean we’ll see Joy, Sadness, and the rest of the gang? That’s not all that clear, but it seems unlikely. At least, it seems unlikely in the physical form. The emotions are supposed to remain in HQ, although we have seen them head out on adventures in the two movies. This opens the world of Riley’s mind to us.
The area where dreams are made is away from HQ. There are different characters that control this part of the world. There are TV screens that connect the other workers to HQ, which could be how we see the emotions in the series.
When is the TV series set in the Inside Out timeline
According to TVLine, the series will be set in the middle of the two Inside Out movies. The first Inside Out focused on a pre-teen Riley who was dealing with moving to a new city. The second one focused on a teenage Riley dealing with anxiety as she started to grow up, learned she was going to a different school to her friends, and figuring out life with a new set of friends on a different hockey team.
The series will be set in between, suggesting that we may get to know Riley’s friends a little better. We’ll get to see her dreams as she gets ready for high school.