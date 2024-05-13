Interview with the Vampire age rating: 5 reasons why Interview With the Vampire is NOT for kids
By Sandy C.
The second season of Interview with the Vampire premiered on May 12 with the episode titled "What Can the Damned Really Say to the Damned." Fans can stream the vampire drama on AMC+, where new episodes will drop on Sundays (and on the AMC network) at 9 p.m. ET.
If you enjoyed the first season, but missed the season 2 premiere, you are only one episode behind (at the time of this writing). But if you are considering watching for the first time and wondering if Interview with the Vampire is a series you can watch in the living room with children in the home, you've come to the right place!
Interview with the Vampire is based on The Vampire Chronicles novel series by Anne Rice. The AMC series is not the first time Rice's work has been adapted. In 1994, there was a movie of the same name where Brad Pitt played the role of the vampire. The movie also starred Tom Cruise and Antonio Banderas. The AMC series, however, is a much different take and arguably closer to Rice's work. It follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (portrayed by Jacob Anderson), a vampire sharing his life story with veteran journalist Daniel Molloy. In particular, the vampire recounts his intense and explosive relationship with his maker and lover Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). Themes of race and abuse are also featured.
5 reasons why Interview With the Vampire is NOT for kids
So is Interview with the Vampire a series to watch when everyone in the family is home or is this one you should save for when the kids go to sleep? Well, for starters, Interview with the Vampire is rated TV-MA, which is higher than an R-rating. That alone means that this is not a series intended for young eyes. But why does it have a TV-MA rating for? Even if you are of age, there could be some triggers you are trying to avoid. Here's what we know.
Interview with the Vampire on AMC is rated TV-MA for sex and nudity, violence, gore, drug use, and frightening sequences. According to Common Sense Media, the suggested age is 18 years and over. More details about why this series is a huge skip for anyone under 18:
- The series features several sex scenes between both heterosexual and homosexual partners, as well as nudity.
- Severe violence and gore, expect a lot of blood.
- A suicide is featured but is not graphic.
- Moderate profanity, alcohol, and drug use.
- The main relationship turns toxic and abusive.
Watch new episodes of Interview with the Vampire Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET. The second season is set to feature seven episodes.