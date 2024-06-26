Interview With the Vampire renewed for season 3 ahead of the season 2 finale, thank god!
One of the best shows on TV is getting another season, and all I can feel right now is gratitude as I read the renewal news. As reported in a press release today, AMC's Interview With the Vampire will be getting a third season, an announcement made four days before the season 2 finale. The critically acclaimed series adapts the first book in Anne Rice's The Vampire Chronicles, iconic gothic horror novels following vampires Louis De Point Du Lac and Lestat De Lioncourt.
Without giving spoilers away for the season 2 finale, titled "And That's The End Of It. There's Nothing Else," the episode ends on a pretty conclusive note for Louis' story, as told during an interview with journalist Daniel Molloy. But, of course, there are multiple novels in The Vampire Chronicles, the next being The Vampire Lestat. While speaking to Collider earlier this month, Interview With the Vampire showrunner Rolin Jones said the show wasn't renewed for another season yet, but confirmed he wants to adapt The Vampire Lestat next if it gets the green light.
We'll be getting Lestat's side of the story in Interview With the Vampire season 3
The second book in The Vampire Chronicles is told from Lestat's point of view as the narrator, meaning we'll be sure to see Sam Reid reprise his role as the season 3 lead. Just as we saw in the penultimate episode of season 2 during the trial, Lestat and Louis have different takes on what really happened in their relationship in the New Orleans years, so I'm sure the third season will have us questioning everything we've seen so far. I can't wait!
In AMC's press release sent out this morning, here's a tease of what we can expect from Interview With the Vampire season 3:
"In season three, resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller 'Interview With The Vampire,' the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can—by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified."- AMC
Oh, they are going there! You wouldn't expect Lestat to hear of Molloy's book and just ignore it, would you? He's not going to take this one lightly.
In a statement, Jones sweetly and hilariously said of the renewal:
"Thank you to the brilliant casts and crews of the first two seasons that got us to this day. Thank you to the rabid, beautifully unwell fandom that scaled the castle walls to get us to this day. Thank you to Dan McDermott, Ben Davis for the funds and tools to continue the great work of dramatizing Anne Rice’s extraordinary novels. And sincere apologies to the family and friends of actor Sam Reid, for the possession that continues to this day. Monsieur L extends his promise to return his body upon cancellation (may that evening never come.)"- Rolin Jones
We'll be sure to keep our readers updated with any news we hear about Interview With the Vampire season 3. Until then, be sure to tune in for the season 2 finale, airing on AMC this Sunday, June 30, at 9:00 p.m. ET and streaming on AMC+.