Interview With the Vampire season 2 episode 1 release time and what to expect from Louis' journey next
Happy Interview With the Vampire day! The critically acclaimed gothic horror series created by Rolin Jones (Weeds, Boardwalk Empire) is back about a year and a half after the season 1 finale and fans can't wait to see where Louis' journey takes him next.
Based on Anne Rice's beloved Vampire Chronicles book series, the AMC drama is a fresh adaptation that pleases both fans of the books and new fans alike. Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) stars as Louis de Pointe du Lac, a Black man living in New Orleans who falls for — and gets turned into a vampire by — French vampire Lestat de Lioncourt. The first season revolves around Louis' life as he struggles to navigate his first years as a vampire while dealing with racism targeted at him in town. Things then get even more complicated when Louis and Lestat save a child named Claudia, turning her into a vampire and having to care for her.
Interview With the Vampire is told through Louis' recounting as he gives an interview to journalist Daniel Molloy in the year 2022, which means sometimes, it's hard to tell how reliable of a narrator he is. Ahead of the season 2 premiere, "What Can The Damned Really Say To The Damned," let's break down how and when you can watch along with what to expect from the episode and season 2 as a whole.
Season 2 episode 1 release date and time
Interview With the Vampire returns with the season 2 premiere tonight, Sunday, May 12, 2024. Only one episode will be released, and each episode moving forward will come out weekly on Sundays. The linear premiere on the channel AMC will air at 9:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CT this evening. If you're watching the premiere through AMC's streaming service AMC+, the network has not confirmed what time episodes will be released, but we know it'll be on Sundays as well.
UPDATE: As of the morning of Sunday, May 12, the Interview With the Vampire season 2 premiere is available to watch on AMC+. It still hasn't been confirmed what time the episodes drop on the app and website, but we know the first episode is available hours earlier than the linear premiere this evening.
There's a chance AMC could be testing different drop times on AMC+, but we assume by the time the linear airing begins at 9:00 p.m. ET every Sunday, the new episode should be available on the app, too. With season 1, new episodes of Interview With the Vampire were released days early on AMC+, but AMC has confirmed that won't be the case with season 2.
Season 2 trailer and synopsis
AMC has released a full-length trailer for Interview With the Vampire season 2, along with other first looks and sneak peeks. Check out the trailer, along with a glimpse into the Théâtre des Vampires, an important location in the second season:
The official synopsis for season 2 reads:
"The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Delainey Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories."- Interview With the Vampire s2 synopsis
We've also got the logline for the premiere episode, "What Can The Damned Really Say To The Damned," which reads: "Louis recounts Claudia's quest to find Old World Vampires amidst the inhumanity of WWII Europe." Now that Lestat is out of the picture (for now, at least) Louis and Claudia can finally explore the world. But will that lead to more trouble? There's bound to be more conflicts outside of New Orleans!
We know from the season 1 finale and the season 2 trailer that Armand is going to be a big part of the new installment. According to Louis, he's the love of his life, not Lestat. But despite Louis and Claudia's attempt (if you could even call it that) to kill Lestat, he's definitely not truly dead. And I doubt he's moved on from Louis. Claudia will continue to be a big part of season 2, and viewers will notice she's been recast by actress Delainey Hayles (Too Close). Bailey Bass exited the series, citing "a variety of unforeseen circumstances" for her departure.
While Bass was fantastic in her role as Claudia, I'm excited to see what Hayles has up her sleeve!
Craig Zisk directed the premiere, with Hannah Moscovitch penning the script. Moscovitch is credited multiple times for the first season of Interview With the Vampire, co-writing episode 3 with showrunner Rolin Jones and writing episode 5. As for Zisk, he's joining the show with season 2, and he also helmed the upcoming fifth episode of the second installment.
How to sign up for AMC+
Don't have access to the channel AMC and need to sign up for AMC+ to watch the Interview With the Vampire season 2 premiere (and the rest of the season)? Don't sweat it, it's simple! Follow these steps below and you'll be able to watch all seven episodes of the first season, along with the second, and all the great shows and movies the streamer has to offer!
- Head to the AMC+ website and click "Start Your Free Trial"
- Create your account by inputting your email address and coming up with a password
- Select your plan and input your credit card information
- Begin your seven-day free trial and start watching!
Not sure which AMC+ plan to choose? We've laid out the details for you here:
Monthly Ad-Free
Annual Ad-Free
Monthly With Ads
$8.99 a month - billed monthly
$6.99 a month/$83.88 a year - billed yearly
$4.99 a month - billed monthly
Full access to AMC+, Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited
Full access to AMC+, Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited
Full access to AMC+, Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited
6 Live TV Channels
6 Live TV Channels
6 Live TV Channels
Download to watch on the go
Download to watch on the go
Ads
No ads
No ads
Now that you've got a tease of what to expect from Interview With the Vampire season 2, all you have to do now is start watching. We'll be covering the AMC series all season long here at Show Snob, including episodic recaps and other updates, so stay tuned! Fingers crossed it's even better than the first installment.