Interview With the Vampire season 2 episode 2 release time and what to expect when Armand's story begins
Interview With the Vampire season 2 has begun on a high note as we're reintroduced into the dark world of Louis de Pointe du Lac. Picking up after the events of the season 1 finale in which Louis and Claudia kill Lestat and flee New Orleans, the season 2 premiere sees the pair travel across Europe looking for other vampires. But what they find in Romania is not exactly what they expected. After more heartache, Louis and Claudia are starting over in France.
The second season will explore Louis' relationship with Armand, who he claims is the love of his life, not Lestat. Daniel might not believe it, but at least Armand is finally willing to go on the record so we can get his side of the story. But despite the fact that Louis and Claudia left Lestat back in New Orleans, that doesn't seem to truly be the end of him. As we saw in the season 2 premiere, Louis can't shake the memory of Lestat, haunted by visions of him. Interview With the Vampire season 2 continues with episode 2, "Do You Know What It Means To Be Loved by Death."
Season 2 episode 2 release date and time
The second episode of Interview With the Vampire season 2, "Do You Know What It Means To Be Loved by Death," premieres this Sunday, May 19 on AMC. The linear airing on the AMC channel will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET. An encore showing of the new episode will also air right after at 10:10 p.m. ET, according to AMC's schedule.
If you're streaming new episodes of Interview With the Vampire on AMC+, you'll have to wait until Sunday, May 19 as well, though not as late. While AMC will not confirm what time new episodes of the Jacob Anderson-led series drop on AMC+ for season 2, we know the premiere episode was released on Sunday morning. We're expecting that to be the case for the remainder of the episodes, but I'll be sure to keep checking week after week to be sure.
For now, just know that "Do You Know What It Means To Be Loved by Death" will be released on May 19, with the streaming release at some point in the morning and the linear airing at 9:00 p.m. ET.
Season 2 episode 1 recap
The premiere episode of Interview With the Vampire is equal parts beautifully dark and heartfelt. As mentioned, Louis and Claudia travel to Romania looking for Old World vampires, though Louis is less thrilled about their adventure than Claudia. As they experience World War II Europe, they spend their time sleeping underground at war sites and witness the devastation of towns and many deaths. Because of all the human suffering around them, they begin to realize the blood isn't the same. Louis suggests going back home, but Claudia is determined. Plus, she doesn't want to go back to Lestat. Whether or not he's truly dead, she doesn't want to find out.
After the war, Romania deals with a different threat as they attempt to fight off vampires. This excites Claudia, who ends up finding one in the woods, although it's very different. He looks and acts more like an animal than a vampire, and after a fight between Claudia, the male vampire, Louis, and a female vampire who emerges, the male vampire is killed. Claudia and Louis follow the female vampire, Daciana, to learn more about her kind. They're devastated when she throws herself in the fire, killing herself. Before this, she reveals she's the only ancient vampire left, leaving Claudia feeling hopeless.
At the end of the season 2 premiere, Louis promises Claudia they'll find other vampires, and that he will never throw himself into the fire like Daciana did as long as she's alive. He also comforts her by assuring her that even if there are no other vampires out there, she's "enough" for him. It's an incredibly emotional scene as Louis sees a vision of Lestat, with his throat slit, sitting with them. The pair arrive in France and are ready for their next chapter.
What to expect in season 2 episode 2
So what will that next chapter be for Louis and Claudia? Well, by the looks of the season 2 trailer, they're going to find other vampires. Though we don't have a preview for the second episode, we can assume they're probably going to encounter the Theatre des Vampires, a venue for vampires that's shown multiple times in the trailer. It seems this is where Louis and Armand meet, and, apparently, Lestat has a history there. Yikes! In the current timeline, we'll also be getting the start of Armand's story as he's interviewed by Daniel.
The official logline for season 2 episode 2 states: "Armand joins the interview; he and Louis tell Molloy how they met." I can't wait for that! Another moment teased in the season 2 trailer is the fact that Claudia will become jealous of Louis' relationship with Armand. We don't know if he's as toxic as Lestat, but we do know Claudia needs a father figure and partner in her life. She sees Louis as that, and when he's committing all his time to a love interest, she feels neglected.
See a sneak peek at the Theatre des Vampires, as well as the season 2 trailer, below:
"Do You Know What It Means To Be Loved by Death" is directed by Levan Akin, who directed episodes 5 and 6 of the first season, and is written by Jonathan Ceniceroz and Shane Munson. Ceniceroz co-wrote the second episode of season 1, while Munson joins the show in season 2.
Sign up for AMC+
Late to start Interview With the Vampire season 2 and need to sign up for AMC+? Don't sweat it! You're not far behind at all. Below you'll find the steps on how to subscribe to AMC's streaming service along with the plan options to pick from:
- Go to the AMC+ website
- Select "Start Your Free Trial"
- Create your account with your email address and a new password
- Select your plan
- Input your credit card information
- Begin watching Interview With the Vampire!
AMC+ also gives you access to their full library of shows like The Walking Dead franchise and other favorites, as well as channels like Shudder, Sundance, IFC Films, and BBC America.
Monthly Ad-Free
Annual Ad-Free
Monthly With Ads
$8.99 a month - billed monthly
$6.99 a month/$83.88 a year - billed yearly
$4.99 a month - billed monthly
Full access to AMC+, Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited
6 Live TV Channels
Download to watch on the go
Ads
No ads
No ads
Ready to keep watching Interview With the Vampire season 2? Me too! The premiere seriously impressed me and I can't wait to devour more. Check back with us at Show Snob for our episodic recaps and reviews all season long!