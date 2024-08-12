Is Master of None season 4 still happening? (Everything we know)
By Sandy C.
It has been about three years since the last season of Master of None premiered on Netflix. Naturally, fans are all wondering if another season is happening. Here's everything we know!
Master of None is a comedy-drama co-created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang. It premiered on the platform in 2015 and follows Dev Shah (Ansari), a struggling actor who is not sure where his career (or personal life, for that matter) is headed. The third season took a shift, focusing on a different character, Denise, portrayed by Lena Waithe. In season 3, audiences follow Denise, a lesbian novelist juggling the stresses of her romantic and professional life.
The first two seasons of Master of None feature 10 episodes each, while the third season, titled Moments in Love, only includes five episodes. The series is critically acclaimed, with three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe under its belt, so what’s happening with the fourth season? After all, it hasn’t been canceled, has it? Here’s everything we know.
It’s true that the third season, Moments in Love, was not as positively received as the first two installments. In fact, season 3 does have some very disappointing reviews. But this shouldn’t be enough reason to cancel the series. And it isn't.
In a recent article from TV Line, the source reports that the series has indeed NOT been cancelled. So what’s the hold up? Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find a reason why season 4 is taking so long. However, this isn’t news or should be considered too strange as there have always been a couple of years between seasons.
The first season dropped in 2015, season 2 followed in 2017, and, mainly due to the pandemic, season 3 didn’t arrive until 2021. That said, if a fourth season is happening, it should be here by the end of 2024 or early 2025. Yet, we have not heard any news. Since it’s not officially canceled, it could be that the cast and crew have been too busy. But my guess is that co-creators Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang do not want to work on another season until the right story comes to them, which makes sense, especially after the third season failed to impress.
As soon as we have more updates we’ll update this post!