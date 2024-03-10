Is Taylor Swift going to the Oscars? (The answer might surprise you)
Taylor Swift was in attendance at the Golden Globes, but will she be attending the Oscars?
By Cody Schultz
Movies' biggest night has arrived and all of the biggest stars will be coming out to celebrate some of the best movies and performances of the past year. The Oscars are always one of the biggest nights for Hollywood's biggest names and we're expecting to see many of our favorite celebrities in attendance... or at least most of them.
While the Oscars will see many of the biggest names in the industry showing up for the annual awards, one star fans should not expect to see walking the red carpet or seated during the Oscars telecast is Taylor Swift. That's right, Swift is not expected to be in attendance at the Oscars nor will Travis Kelce.
Why isn't Taylor Swift at the Oscars?
Now before you start asking whether there is any bad blood between the Academy and Taylor Swift, let us stop you there. Swift is not attending the Oscars for a very good reason, that reason being that she's just completed a leg in her International Eras Tour.
Swift performed the last of three shows at the National Stadium in Singapore on March 9 and is not expected to be jetting back to the States just to attend the Oscars, which we can't confirm she was invited to.
Swift was in attendance at a few award shows this season including the Golden Globes, but she was a nominee at the 2024 Globes competing in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement race for her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film. Sadly, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour did not get nominated for any Oscars which would have given Swift reason to attend the event, though doing so would have been taxing given her March 9 concert in Singapore.
Taylor Swift has never been nominated for an Oscar
Funny enough, Taylor Swift hasn't had the best of luck with Oscar nominations. Despite receiving many accolades over the years including an Emmy win, multiple Grammys, and a handful of Golden Globes nominations, Swift has surprisingly never been nominated for an Oscar. That's right, Swift has been snubbed by the Academy on numerous occasions and her original songs have failed to ever score an Oscar nomination.
Many thought Swift would be nominated in the Academy Award for Best Music (Original Song) race for "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing, which earned Swift a Golden Globes nomination.
Only time will tell if Swift will add an Oscar to her trophy collection, but so far it's been one of the few awards that have eluded her.