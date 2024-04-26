Is Velma canceled on Max? It's not looking good for the mystery crew!
Velma season 2 had a quiet debut on Max this week, but this may be the final season as its chances of renewal are not looking good.
By Sandy C.
If you're surprised to learn that Velma season 2 is now streaming on Max, you're not alone! It seems the adult animated series had very little marketing. The second season dropped on the platform on Thursday, April 25. And from the reviews and audience feedback we have seen so far, the chances of Max renewing Velma for a third season are not looking good!
Why the quiet Velma season 2 debut, Max? After all, you would think that marketing and promotions help increase the number of viewers. The first season has a horrible score over at Rotten Tomatoes, sitting with 39% from critics and an embarrassingly low 7% from audiences. Needless to say, not many fans were looking forward to another season. But I wonder if there's another reason why Max failed to give season 2 a push. Does this hint at a cancellation?
Velma is an adult mystery-comedy developed by Charlie Grandy based on the characters by Hanna-Barbera Productions. The animated series stars the voices of Mindy Kaling, Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, and Constance Wu. The story follows the origin story of Mystery Inc., which is composed of Velma, Fred, Shaggy, Daphne, and Scooby-Doo. The center focus is Velma Dinkley (Kaling) after the search for her missing mother appears to be going nowhere. Velma decides to investigate the case herself.
Why Velma season 3 is likely not happening
Not only did the first season of Velma get huge thumbs down from both critics and audiences, but the quiet season 2 debut is not a good sign. And in case we need another hint, let's have a look at reviews for the new episodes. The results? Reviews and feedback is just as bad, if not worse, than season 1 received. Yikes!
Since, at the time of this writing, season 2 has only been out for two days, the Rotten Tomatoes score is not complete. As of April 26, however, Velma season 2 has 15% from critics. The score from audiences is not yet available. Even though more reviews will soon be added, 15% is not a great start so I can't say I am optimistic about the animated series getting a Fresh score.
All 10 episodes of Velma season 2 are streaming on Max. Once we learn concrete plans about whether Max will renew or cancel the animated comedy, we'll update this post! In the meantime, will you be watching Velma on Max or are you skipping this season after being disappointed by the first?