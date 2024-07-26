Is Women in Blue on Apple TV+ based on a true story? (And more to know)
By Sandy C.
The streaming platform Apple TV+ has been on a winning streak this year, releasing captivating stories that have been made even better thanks to brilliant performances. Next up, we have the Spanish-language crime drama Women in Blue (Las Azules, in Spanish). What’s it about and why should you watch it? We have all the details you need to know!
I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, there’s something about shows (and movies) made by international creators. But as a Latina, I’m super excited about this one. The series was created by Fernando Rovzar, who you may know as the director for Hotel Cocaine and the TV series Un Buen Divorcio. And if you are not familiar with Rovzar’s work, now is the perfect time to check it out with the true crime drama Women in Blue (Las Azules). The upcoming series also features an entire Hispanic cast and crew.
Now, to answer the main question you came here to find out: Yes! Women in Blue on Apple TV+ is inspired by the true stories of Mexico’s first female police force.
The story is set in the early 1970s and follows four women who become the first female police force in Mexico. At the time, this wasn’t something that was an option for women to do, so to say these women are pioneers, heroes, idols, and trailblazers (I could go on, but you get the picture), is an understatement! This police force was only a publicity stunt that was put together as a distraction – this part of the story is true.
However, in the series, the police are trying to keep attention away from a serial killer that they have not been able to catch – this part was only made up for the series and did not actually happen. In an attempt to distract the public and media, the first female police force is created. But the women are smart and determined, and soon enough, they take on the serial killer case and won’t rest until they bring the killer to justice.
Check out the trailer below:
Women in Blue stars Barbara Mori, Amorita Rasgado, Ximena Sarinana, and Natalia Tellez. The series drops its first two episodes on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 31, followed by one new episode weekly through the finale on Sept. 25.