Jennifer Coolidge rumored to be joining Only Murders in the Building cast
By Cody Schultz
It seems Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building has its eye on yet another Emmy-winning actress. While nothing has been confirmed, insider Daniel RPK reports that Hulu’s hit comedy is currently in talks with Jennifer Coolidge to join the show’s star-studded ensemble.
While no details are available regarding the role Hulu has approached Coolidge about, it’s reported that Hulu is looking to bring Coolidge in to be a part of the show’s fourth season which is currently filming, or potentially to cast the Emmy-winning White Lotus actress for a potential fifth season.
Now, it’s important to note that this is only a rumor and Hulu has not confirmed the casting of Coolidge, but there is no doubt that she’s exactly the type of actress the show would seek out. Since its launch, Only Murders in the Building has managed to attract some of the biggest names in the industry, and season 4 is already set to be full of A-list guest stars.
Just this week, Disney announced that Melissa McCarthy has joined the cast of the show’s upcoming fourth season and she’ll be joined by fellow new additions Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Richard Kind. They’ll join the show’s returning ensemble players Meryl Streep, Jane Lynch, Michael Cyril Creighton and Da’Vine Joy Randolph as well as series leads Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.
Ever since her role in HBO’s White Lotus, Coolidge has seen a career resurgence with the HBO hit opening many new doors for the iconic actress who has taken home two Emmys for her work on the show. So it’s not surprising at all that Hulu is hoping to bring Coolidge into the mix for Only Murders.
It would be absolutely incredible to see her playing off of the show’s core cast, particularly Gomez! The thought of seeing Gomez and Coolidge sharing the screen is so exciting and there is no denying they’d bring us some incredible moments and plenty of laughs. A role on the show would almost certainly also bring Coolidge even more love during the awards season as there is no denying she’d be a shoo-in for a guest actress Emmy nomination or supporting actress depending on exactly how large a role Coolidge take on should this rumor come to fruition.
Only Murders in the Building season 4 premieres August 27.