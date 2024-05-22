Kit Harington returns to HBO in Industry season 3 (First look and release date announced!)
It's almost time to return to the cutthroat world of investment banking! Industry season 3 is finally in sight, and we've got an exciting cast member joining the cast that's likely to shake things up. The British BBC/HBO drama premiered in 2020, introducing the world to protagonist Harper Stern and her peers working at a prestigious firm. Competing with fresh-faced college graduates for positions at Pierpoint & Co, Harper taps into her personal skills to get ahead. But it's certainly not easy.
The second season of Industry sees Pierpoint staff return to office after the pandemic and Harper sinks deeper into the fast-paced — and oftentimes ruthless — environment. Last we left off with Harper, the show ended on a cliffhanger as her big secret is out. All this time, she convinced those around her that she graduated from college, though viewers know from the start that it's not true. What's next for Harper after being fired and for her colleagues in season 3? Hopefully a lot!
HBO has confirmed that Industry season 3 will premiere on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET. There will be eight episodes in total.
Kit Harington is Sir Henry Muck in Industry season 3
One of the new additions in Industry season 3 is Kit Harington, who will play the head of a green tech energy company called Lumi which is headed for an IPO. His character's name is Sir Henry Muck, and yes, we're also expecting him to be pretty pretentious with that name and career. The new installment of the British show marks Harington's first return to HBO since Game of Thrones concluded in 2019. Fans of the fantasy phenomenon will remember him fondly as Jon Snow, the bastard son of House Stark who turned out to be the rightful heir to the Iron Throne after discovering he was a Targaryen. (It's complicated.)
Harington's character got a pretty terrible ending in Game of Thrones, and though fans were hoping Jon Snow's fate would be rectified by a spinoff on HBO, that project has been scrapped. Though it seemed at first that Harington was the one pushing for the show, he confirmed last month that for now, it's "firmly on the shelf." Though I can't say I'm not disappointed, I am very excited to see Harington on HBO again in a really great show I personally love!
Though we don't have a character description for Sir Henry Muck, we can tell by the season 3 synopsis that he'll be a prominent figure in the storyline:
"In season three, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington), in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government. Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg)."- Season 3 synopsis
As mentioned, Harington isn't the only new addition in Industry season 3. Below you can find the full cast list of returning and new members, as provided by HBO:
Season 3 cast
Returning:
- Myha’la as Harper Stern
- Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani
- Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing
- Ken Leung as Eric Tao
- Conor MacNeill as Kenny Kilbane
- Sagar Radia as Rishi Ramdani
- Indy Lewis as Venetia Berens
- Adam Levy as Charles Hanani
- Sarah Parish as Nicole Craig
- Trevor White as Bill Adler
- Elena Saurel as Anna Gearing
- Irfan Shamji as Anraj
New:
- Kit Harington as Sir Henry Muck
- Sarah Goldberg as Petra Koenig
- Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly
- Andrew Cavill as Lord Norton
- Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn
- Fady Elsayed as Ali El Mansour
- Fiona Button as Denise Oldroyd
Fingers crossed Industry season 3 will be another thrilling ride! By the synopsis, it definitely sounds like it. Don't miss the premiere on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO. New episodes will also stream on Max.