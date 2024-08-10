Leverage: Redemption season 3 updates: When is the new season coming to Prime Video?
Fans of Leverage: Redemption are hoping to hear more about Season 3. Here's an update on when the show will return!
Leverage was a great hit for TNT when it debuted in 2008. The plotline was Nate Ford (Timothy Hutton), a former insurance fraud investigator, bands with a pack of crooks: grifter Sophie (Gina Bellman), thief Parker (Beth Reisgraf), "hitter" Eliot (Christian Kane) and hacker Hardison (Aldis Hodge). The group pulls con games and thefts to bring down the rich and corrupt and give the proceeds to the victims of such crooks.
The show ran five seasons, ending in 2012. In 2021, Freevee revived it as Leverage: Redemption. The plotline was Nate had died and the rest of the team reunited with Noah Wyle as Harry, a former corporate lawyer who had seen the light to help them out. Hodge's movie career meant Hardison was mostly absent with Aleyse Shannon joining as new hacker Brenna.
The show was a success that earned a second season. In 2023, it was renewed for a third season and the announcement it will go from Freevee to Prime Video. Also, there's a showrunner turnover as John Rogers, the creator of the original series, will now be showrunner and executive producer.
Speaking at the San Diego Comic Con, executive producer Dean Devlin shared hints as to what Season 3 will be about.
"Bigger, wilder, crazier. And I will just tease this - the finale is unlike any Leverage episode we've ever done before, and it opens the door for brand-new kinds of Leverage episodes that we've never explored."
That sounds intriguing, but when can fans expect the season to arrive?
When will Leverage: Redemption Season 3 premiere?
Like all shows, Leverage: Redemption was delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes. The cast has also been busy such as Kane starring in his own Freevee series, Almost Paradise. The actor did share an Instagram photo that showed filming had wrapped up in late May 2024.
This indicates the series might make its return in early 2025 as they still have post-production to handle. The entire cast is expected to be back, with Hodge perhaps making more appearances as Hardison. Aside from that, there's little confirmation on what sort of jobs the crew will be taking on.
So we have to wait a bit for specifics but it sounds like by early 2025, the Leverage team is back on the job which means bad news for the rich and corrupt and good news for fans of the fun series!
Leverage: Redemption is treaming on Freevee/Prime Video.