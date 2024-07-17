Loot season 3 is happening at Apple TV+ (Why we love this renewal news)
It's good news for fans of Loot as the Apple TV+ comedy is getting a second season. Find out more here!
While Apple TV+ has its big hits like Ted Lasso, it also provides some underappreciated terrific shows. Among them is Loot, which debuted in June 2022. The series revolves around Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph, who also produces), the wife of tech billionaire John (Adam Scott). When she discovers John cheating on her, Molly gets a monster divorce settlement of $87 billion.
Molly decides to use that money to help others and change the world, teaming up with activist Sofia (Michael Jae Rodriguez). The key problem is that while she means well, Molly's inability to understand how normal people live causes her to make mistakes and often look rather foolish in public.
The show got a good buzz about it for season 1 and renewed for season 2. The Season 2 finale had Molly brought before a mysterious cabal of billionaires demanding she stop her crusade as it made the rest of them look bad. She was jarred to find her would-be ally Grace (Ana Gasteyer) was among them.
Molly was also jarred when John appeared to die when his rocket to space exploded. It turned out John was alive, and Molly realized he'd blown up his own $2 billion rocket, all in an attempt to win her back. That drove her to track down aide Arthur (Nat Faxon) to pour out her heart on how she had feelings for him…only to find Arthur with another woman. The season concluded with Molly and assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) boarding a jet to parts unknown.
That was a big cliffhanger, so is the show coming back?
What's coming for Loot Season 3?
Thankfully, Apple TV+ confirmed that Loot will be returning for Season 3, and Rudolph is happy to hear it.
"We are thrilled to come back for a third season! We're extremely fortunate to spend more time with our talented cast and crew. Making this show with Apple TV+ has been a joy and we can't wait to reunite with our Loot family."
This is a great move by Apple TV as the series really deserves more attention. Rudolph is terrific in the lead role, showing Molly trying to break free from her rich lifestyle bubble yet some misunderstanding abounding. She and Sofia are a wonderful dynamic, with Sofia having her own unique touches (trying to hide she's a Swiftie), and their friendship is beautiful to watch.
There's also the good supporting cast of Booster and Ron Funches as Howard, Molly's slightly dim-witted cousin who ended Season 2 becoming a pro wrestling promoter. The Molly-Arthur dynamic is the highlight with the bitter irony that after Arthur spent much of the first two seasons mooning over Molly, she finally feels the same, only to find he's moved on.
Season 3 should delve into whether or not the pair can finally get together as they'd make a good couple. There's also likely fallout of Molly standing up to that weird cabal and trying to figure out her future foundation work. And of course there's still John obsessively trying to woo Molly back amid the usual antics of Molly's rich life clashing with reality.
Loot deserves far more attention from viewers as a laugh-out-loud comedy with some surprising heart. Thus, the renewal for Season 3 means this show has another chance to show off its comedy riches for Apple TV+ viewers.
Loot seasons 1-2 are streaming on Apple TV+.