Show Snob
Fansided

Lost and 9 best shows to watch on Netflix this July (plus everything coming this month!)

There are a lot of great shows to look forward to this July on Netflix including Lost, the final season of Suits, and a handful of Netflix Originals!

By Cody Schultz

Lost Premiere On The Beach
Lost Premiere On The Beach / Marco Garcia/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Summer is in full swing and there might not be much coming on broadcast, but Netflix has a lot of amazing offerings to enjoy this July for those looking for a new show to enjoy – or maybe an old show to enjoy for the first time! 

Of course, the month’s biggest addition is Lost with all six seasons now streaming on Netflix. The hit ABC show is the perfect pick for fans looking for a binge-watch with over 120 episodes making up the series, which is more than enough to fill plenty of summer nights this July. The series is not for everyone and fans are still talking about the ending all these years later, but don’t let that scare you away from checking out the show this month now that it’s streaming in its entirety on Netflix. 

If Lost is not your cup of tea, here are 9 other shows worth checking out this July on Netflix! 

Suits season 9: After taking Netflix by storm in 2023, fans can finally stream the final season of Suits on Netflix as season 9 arrived at the top of the month. While the show was streaming on Peacock, this marks the first time that the final season is available to stream on Netflix and it’s a season that is definitely worth watching! 

Receiver: The spinoff of Netflix’s Quarterback, this new sports series will follow some of the top pass catchers in the NFL across the 2023 NFL season. Across the show, fans will get to take a look beyond the gridiron to see what goes into gameday through the eyes of Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. 

Vikings: Valhalla season 3: Jumping ahead seven years, the new season of Netflix’s hit drama Vikings: Valhalla promises to be a can’t-miss season that sees our favorite Vikings embarking on new journeys. 

Exploding Kittens: Tom Ellis is finally returning to Netflix ironically turning in his devil horns for a halo as the voice of God! In this new animated series, Ellis voices God who gets sent to Earth in the body of a house cat to reconnect with humanity. Funny enough, Lucifer has also been sent to Earth as a cat and just so happens to be his new neighbor. 

Cobra Kai season 6 part 1: The final season of Cobra Kai kicks off this July as the Cobra Kai senseis and students try to figure out how to compete in the world championships of karate.

Too Hot to Handle season 6: Our favorite Netflix dating show returns as a new group of sexy singles must take vows of celibacy in order to walk away with the show’s cash prize. New this season is a “naughty new sidekick” for Lana who promises to shake up the show in a new way! 

All American season 6: Days after the season finale drops on The CW, fans can look forward to streaming All American’s sixth season on Netflix this July. It’s a season that brings about a lot of change for our favorite characters including a few exits that are going to set up a rebooted seventh season. 

The Decameron: If you’re looking for a new comedy to enjoy this July, Netflix’s The Decameron seems like a breakout hit. The series takes us back to 1348 as a plague sweeps through the Italian countryside where a group of nobles and their servants have ventured out to for what was supposed to be a lavish holiday but turns into a battle for survival. 

Elite season 8: All good things must come to an end and as July closes out, fans can look forward to the final season of Elite. Graduation is fast approaching at Las Encinas and there is one final mystery that promises to test everyone like never before.

Every new show and movie coming to Netflix in July 2024

Of course, if you’re not interested in checking out one of these ten shows, there are still plenty of other options to enjoy across the month of July including a handful of new shows and movies making their way to Netflix within the month. Eager to find something to enjoy this month? Here’s a look at everything you can watch on Netflix this July! 

Available July 1

About Antoine: Season 1

Amazing Antoine

American Hustle

American Psycho

Annabelle

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Big Daddy

The Blind Side

Call Me by Your Name

Captain Phillips

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Easy A

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)

The House Bunny

Jigsaw

The Karate Kid

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Magic Mike XXL

Matilda

The Nun

Paw Patrol: The Movie

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 2

Suits: Season 9

The Sweetest Thing

Uncle Buck

The Wiz

Zombieland

Available July 2

Sprint

Available July 3

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel 

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 

The Man with 1000 Kids

Available July 4

Barbecue Showdown: Season 3 

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3

Available July 5

Desperate Lies 

Goyo 

The Imaginary 

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Season 3

Available July 7

Boruto: Naruto the Movie

The Last: Naruto the Movie

Road To Ninja -Naruto The movie

Available July 8

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Available July 9

The Boyfriend 

Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn

Available July 10

Eva Lasting: Season 2 

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4

Receiver

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2 

Wild Wild Punjab 

Available July 11

Another Self: Season 2 

Vanished into the Night 

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3

Available July 12

Blame the Game

The Champion 

Exploding Kittens 

Lobola Man 

Available July 15

Midnight Sun

Trolls Band Together

Wonderoos 

Available July 16

The Boy Next Door

Chad Daniels: Empty Nester 

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Homicide: Los Angeles

Available July 17

The Green Glove Gang: Season 2 

T・P BON: Season 2 

Available July 18

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 

Master of the House

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 

Available July 19

Find Me Falling

Skywalkers: A Love Story 

Sweet Home: Season 3 

Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 

Available July 21

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3

Available July 23

All American: Season 6

Available July 24

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam

Love of my life

Resurrected Rides 

Available July 25

The Decameron 

Kleo: Season 2 

Tokyo Swindlers

Available July 26

The Dragon Prince: Season 6

Elite: Season 8 

House of Ga'a 

Non Negotiable

Too Hot to Handle: Season 6

Available July 27

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Available July 31

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa 

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4

Next. The 5 best anime to watch on Netflix. The 5 best anime to watch on Netflix. dark

Home/Netflix