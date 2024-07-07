Lost and 9 best shows to watch on Netflix this July (plus everything coming this month!)
By Cody Schultz
Summer is in full swing and there might not be much coming on broadcast, but Netflix has a lot of amazing offerings to enjoy this July for those looking for a new show to enjoy – or maybe an old show to enjoy for the first time!
Of course, the month’s biggest addition is Lost with all six seasons now streaming on Netflix. The hit ABC show is the perfect pick for fans looking for a binge-watch with over 120 episodes making up the series, which is more than enough to fill plenty of summer nights this July. The series is not for everyone and fans are still talking about the ending all these years later, but don’t let that scare you away from checking out the show this month now that it’s streaming in its entirety on Netflix.
If Lost is not your cup of tea, here are 9 other shows worth checking out this July on Netflix!
Suits season 9: After taking Netflix by storm in 2023, fans can finally stream the final season of Suits on Netflix as season 9 arrived at the top of the month. While the show was streaming on Peacock, this marks the first time that the final season is available to stream on Netflix and it’s a season that is definitely worth watching!
Receiver: The spinoff of Netflix’s Quarterback, this new sports series will follow some of the top pass catchers in the NFL across the 2023 NFL season. Across the show, fans will get to take a look beyond the gridiron to see what goes into gameday through the eyes of Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Vikings: Valhalla season 3: Jumping ahead seven years, the new season of Netflix’s hit drama Vikings: Valhalla promises to be a can’t-miss season that sees our favorite Vikings embarking on new journeys.
Exploding Kittens: Tom Ellis is finally returning to Netflix ironically turning in his devil horns for a halo as the voice of God! In this new animated series, Ellis voices God who gets sent to Earth in the body of a house cat to reconnect with humanity. Funny enough, Lucifer has also been sent to Earth as a cat and just so happens to be his new neighbor.
Cobra Kai season 6 part 1: The final season of Cobra Kai kicks off this July as the Cobra Kai senseis and students try to figure out how to compete in the world championships of karate.
Too Hot to Handle season 6: Our favorite Netflix dating show returns as a new group of sexy singles must take vows of celibacy in order to walk away with the show’s cash prize. New this season is a “naughty new sidekick” for Lana who promises to shake up the show in a new way!
All American season 6: Days after the season finale drops on The CW, fans can look forward to streaming All American’s sixth season on Netflix this July. It’s a season that brings about a lot of change for our favorite characters including a few exits that are going to set up a rebooted seventh season.
The Decameron: If you’re looking for a new comedy to enjoy this July, Netflix’s The Decameron seems like a breakout hit. The series takes us back to 1348 as a plague sweeps through the Italian countryside where a group of nobles and their servants have ventured out to for what was supposed to be a lavish holiday but turns into a battle for survival.
Elite season 8: All good things must come to an end and as July closes out, fans can look forward to the final season of Elite. Graduation is fast approaching at Las Encinas and there is one final mystery that promises to test everyone like never before.
Every new show and movie coming to Netflix in July 2024
Of course, if you’re not interested in checking out one of these ten shows, there are still plenty of other options to enjoy across the month of July including a handful of new shows and movies making their way to Netflix within the month. Eager to find something to enjoy this month? Here’s a look at everything you can watch on Netflix this July!
Available July 1
About Antoine: Season 1
Amazing Antoine
American Hustle
American Psycho
Annabelle
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Big Daddy
The Blind Side
Call Me by Your Name
Captain Phillips
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Easy A
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)
The House Bunny
Jigsaw
The Karate Kid
Lost: Seasons 1-6
Magic Mike XXL
Matilda
The Nun
Paw Patrol: The Movie
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 2
Suits: Season 9
The Sweetest Thing
Uncle Buck
The Wiz
Zombieland
Available July 2
Sprint
Available July 3
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4
The Man with 1000 Kids
Available July 4
Barbecue Showdown: Season 3
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3
Available July 5
Desperate Lies
Goyo
The Imaginary
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Season 3
Available July 7
Boruto: Naruto the Movie
The Last: Naruto the Movie
Road To Ninja -Naruto The movie
Available July 8
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Available July 9
The Boyfriend
Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn
Available July 10
Eva Lasting: Season 2
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4
Receiver
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2
Wild Wild Punjab
Available July 11
Another Self: Season 2
Vanished into the Night
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3
Available July 12
Blame the Game
The Champion
Exploding Kittens
Lobola Man
Available July 15
Midnight Sun
Trolls Band Together
Wonderoos
Available July 16
The Boy Next Door
Chad Daniels: Empty Nester
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Homicide: Los Angeles
Available July 17
The Green Glove Gang: Season 2
T・P BON: Season 2
Available July 18
Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1
Master of the House
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3
Available July 19
Find Me Falling
Skywalkers: A Love Story
Sweet Home: Season 3
Too Hot to Handle: Season 6
Available July 21
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3
Available July 23
All American: Season 6
Available July 24
Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam
Love of my life
Resurrected Rides
Available July 25
The Decameron
Kleo: Season 2
Tokyo Swindlers
Available July 26
The Dragon Prince: Season 6
Elite: Season 8
House of Ga'a
Non Negotiable
Too Hot to Handle: Season 6
Available July 27
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Available July 31
Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4