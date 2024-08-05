Love is Blind UK preview: Release date, time, schedule, cast, and more
Love is Blind is back on Netflix, but it's not the US version of the series. The first season of Love is Blind UK is going to be one of the biggest Netflix releases of August 2024, and we're super excited to see more singles back in the pods and looking for love.
Well, maybe not "looking" since they can't see each other, but you know what I mean!
In Love is Blind UK, Matt and Emma Willis play host to about two dozen singles. The singles will go on dates in pods where they can't see each other. When they get engaged, there's a big reveal before they're whisked away for a honeymoon-type get-to-know-you vacation before they head back to "real life" and try to make things work.
What time is Love is Blind UK on Netflix?
Love is Blind UK premieres on Netflix at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 7. That's when you can watch the series in the United States.
If you live in the UK, you can get a bright and early start on Love is Blind UK at 8:00 a.m. BST on Aug. 7.
New batches of episodes will also be released at those times throughout the season.
Love is Blind UK release schedule
For a while, we thought that all 11 episodes of Love is Blind UK would be released on Wednesday, Aug. 7, but Netflix has confirmed weekly releases for new episode batches of Love is Blind UK.
We shared the release schedule for Love is Blind UK:
- Episode 1-4: Wednesday, Aug. 7
- Episode 5-9: Wednesday, Aug. 14
- Episode 10-11: Wednesday, Aug. 21
So, we're getting the first four episodes on premiere week, followed by FIVE episodes on Aug. 14. Then, we'll get the penultimate episode of the season and the season finale on Aug. 21. It's going to be a quick two weeks, but you'll have to make sure you're all caught up on Love is Blind UK before the finale airs on Aug. 21. You know those will be the weddings!
Follow the Love is Blind UK cast on Instagram
Heading into the season, Netflix has already revealed the cast of Love is Blind UK. We shared the full cast list, via Netflix:
- Catherine, 29
- Demi, 30
- Ella, 27
- Elle, 29
- Jasmine, 29
- Lisa, 34
- Maria, 30
- Natasha, 32
- Nicole, 29
- Olivia, 28
- Priya, 37
- Ria, 34
- Sabrina, 35
- Sharlotte, 35
- Shirley, 27
- Aaron, 33
- Beniah, 33
- Bobby, 33
- Charlie, 34
- Conor, 31
- Freddie, 32
- Jake, 32
- Joanes, 31
- Jordan, 32
- Ollie, 33
- Richie, 30
- Ryan, 31
- Sam, 31
- Steven, 37
- Tom, 38
Trailer
Netflix dropped the trailer for Love is Blind UK two weeks before the season premiere. Watch for your first look at the new contestants, hosts Matt and Emma Willis, Birkenstocks, and lots and lots of drama!
Overall, it doesn't look quite as dramatic as the US version of the series, but it still looks like it's going to be a great change of pace for the series as it expands to even more countries.
So far, we've seen Love is Blind seasons set in the US, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, Sweden, and more. Germany and the United Arab Emirates are coming soon, too!
Love is Blind UK
- Hosts: Matt and Emma Willis
- Release: Aug. 7-Aug. 21
- Episodes: 11
- Where to watch: Netflix