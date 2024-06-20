Love Island USA is back tonight! Recap and how to watch Love Island USA season 6 episode 9
By Sandy C.
Love Island USA knows exactly what it is doing to us! Episode 8 ended the way it did because it was a Tuesday episode and we don't get a new episode until Thursday night. Clearly, Peacock wants to keep us on the edge of our seats for as long as possible. Unfair? Definitely! Expected? Yes! We all know what we sign up for when we watch the reality dating show. Speaking of knowing what we signed up for, are you Team Leah or Team Rob?
Spoiler alert! If you are not caught up on Love Island USA season 6, please note there are spoilers ahead. Go stream any episodes you may have missed before reading on.
Quick Love Island USA season 6 recap
So much has been happening with this season's islanders, but the main event has been the two new bombshells at the villa, Nicole and Andrea. More specifically, the Andrea, Rob, and Leah love triangle. From the start, Leah has only had eyes for Rob, but we can't say the same about him. On one hand, no one should be expected to be loyal at the villa. After all, this is a reality show. However, Rob is looking like a real fool.
This is Rob's second time on Love Island and he still doesn't have his priorities set. Rob was not feeling Liv and couldn't wait to get back with Leah (even though Rob did lead Liv on and there's footage to prove it). After that whole mess, Rob said he was glad it happened because it strengthened his and Leah's connection. Err-- then explain why you left Leah for Andrea, Rob.
Andrea aka Miss Steal Your Man and Nicole have been watching the islanders since the beginning. They went into the villa knowing what and who they want. That said, Andrea knows what Rob likes and doesn't, so she could just be faking having his same interests. As for Rob, he is blinded by lust, which is not someone Leah deserves, anyway. I think so much is going to change once the polls open.
Watch Love Island USA season 6 episode 9
Love Island season 6 streams new episodes on Peacock every day except Wednesdays, so there is a new episode tonight! Stream season 6 episode 9 tonight, Thursday, June 20, at 9 p.m. ET, only on Peacock.
Don't have a Peacock subscription? You're missing out! Signing up will only set you back $5.99 a month (for the ad-supported streaming plan), which is on the lower end compared to other platforms. And it is very well worth it to unlock access to Love Island USA and all else the platform has to offer.
Where the singles and couples as of episode 8
- JaNa and Connor
- Kaylor and Aaron
- Serena and Kordell (together, but not together)
- Rob and Andrea
- Kendall and Nicole
- Leah, single
- Hannah, single
- Liv and Hakeem (probably not anymore since the latter stood up for Andrea and Nicole)