Love Island USA season 6 reunion updates: Cast, questions, how to watch and more
By Sandy C.
SPARE MEEE! If you know, you know... The cast of Love Island USA season 6 is coming back for what is sure to be an intense reunion. Who will return? Will Ariana Madix host? Which questions will be asked? Most importantly, when and where can you watch? We have all the details you need to know.
Spoiler alert! Not caught up on Love Island USA season 6? Please note there are spoilers ahead as we reveal the winning couple.
And the season 6 Love Island USA winners are -- Serena and Kordell! They each selected an envelope and only one contained the $100k prize. Who got lucky? Kordell! But he proved to be there for all the right reasons because he chose to split the money with Serene. We love to see it! Queen Leah came in second place with Miguel. In third, we got JaNa and Kenny, and Nicole and Kendall walked away in fourth. This was a very emotional finale, even host Ariana was in tears.
Speaking of host Ariana, she announced that she'll see them again at the reunion. We're assuming (and hoping) this means she will be hosting. After all, Ariana has been there since the start and knows them best. Ariana has also never held back or shied away from asking any hot questions -- which we NEED.
Questions we are curious to know the answers to -- did Kaylor watch the season? Specifically, did she watch the Casa Amor episodes? How does she feel about all the hate she received on social media? I'm also dying to know which couple will last more than a few days. The reunion will premiere in August, and I can see JaNa and Kenny and Kordell and Serena still being together by then. Miguel and Leah, though? I hope so! I love Leah, but do you think Miguel was in it for the right reasons or because he knew Leah was a season favorite?
The Love Island USA season 6 reunion drops on August 19
Save the date! The Love Island USA season 6 reunion drops on Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. We are expecting the entire cast to appear as we have not seen otherwise. We're not so sure Caine will be part of it, though. He was quick to post on social media after leaving the villa with some very hot takes. They may not want him back. Then again, Peacock may want to include him for some spicy drama. We'll see!
As soon as we learn more about the upcoming special reunion, we'll update this post!