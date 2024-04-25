Mary & George episode 4 preview: Starz release time and what to expect
The titular mother-son duo continues to scheme their way to the top in Mary & George episode 4, "The Wolf and the Lamb."
Historical drama Mary & George premiered in the US on Starz one month after its UK release, and so far American audiences are absolutely living for each scheme, betrayal, and NSFW scenes. Academy Award winner Julianne Moore stars opposite up-and-coming actor Nicholas Galitzine as a mother-son duo with a plan to move up the social ranks living in the 17th century. But while Mary is adamant about her son becoming King James VI's next paramour, George is realizing it's not as easy a feat as it may seem.
So far, three episodes of Mary & George have been released on Starz, with the fourth episode, "The Wolf and the Lamb" coming out on Friday, April 26. Depending on where you'll watch it, the release times vary. Let's break down exactly when you can watch episode 4, along with how to subscribe to Starz if you're not already.
Mary & George episode 4 release date and time
Historical fiction fans can tune in for this week's new episode of Mary & George on Friday, April 26. If you're watching through the Starz app or website, episode 4 will be available to stream at 12:00 a.m. ET Friday morning, meaning if you're on PT, you'll get to watch it as early as Thursday, April 25 at 9:00 p.m. PT! Viewers on CT can start watching at 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25.
If you're someone who watches new episodes on the Starz channel through your TV provider, you'll have to wait until 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 26 to catch the linear airing.
Episode 3 recap
George finally got a leg up in the third episode of Mary & George, even when it seemed like he may never see the king again. Though he and his mom had a rocky start at the beginning of the episode, it looks like Mary was more calculating than we realized. The episode began with Mary getting to have her day in court, but she made a very bad first impression. Not only did she wear too much makeup and a less-than-impressive gown, but she also got drunk off the wine and embarrassed herself. Mary confronted King James about the mistreatment of George, but he didn't understand what she was talking about.
Well, by the end of the episode, King James definitely understood. Throughout the episode, the Earl of Somerset continued to target George and embarrass him in front of the king. After having sex with a man infected by smallpox, George contracted it and frankly looked terrible. He was sent away from the king's court and feared he would never be accepted again. But meanwhile, Mary met with the ex-husband of Countess Somerset to find out some juicy — and incriminating — details about the Somersets. They were investigated for murder and, fortunately for Mary and George, they were found guilty and sentenced to death.
The king apologized to Mary for not realizing how badly George was being treated in his court, and he refueled his relationship with George.
Episode 4 preview and synopsis
So what does that all mean for episode 4? George and King James' relationship is certainly heating up, but that doesn't mean George is totally in the clear. You can watch the trailer for "The Wolf and the Lamb" below, as well as the official synopsis:
"George faces a daunting trip to Scotland with an erratic and closed off King James; Mary attempts to enforce the marriage of John and Frances, but a fired-up Lady Hatton stands in her way."- Episode 4 synopsis
How to sign up for Starz
If you aren't subscribed to Starz yet and want to watch Mary & George, you have a few options. For starters, you can sign up for an account through the direct website following these steps:
- Head to the Starz sign-up site
- Choose between the monthly plan (9.99/month - with the first month 50% off at $4.99) or the semi-annual plan ($19.99/6 months)
- Enter your email address and credit card information
- Create your account and start watching Mary & George!
If you're already subscribed to Hulu or Amazon Prime Video, you can suscribe to the Starz add on for an extra fee. Sign up for Starz on Hulu for $9.99 a month here, or sign up for Starz channel on Amazon Prime Video for a 7-day free trial and $9.99 a month after the trial here.
