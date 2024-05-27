Max is adding 85 new titles in June 2024 including House of the Dragon
By Cody Schultz
A new month is upon us and with June’s arrival, Max is preparing to debut nearly 100 new titles for subscribers to enjoy. There are a lot of great titles coming across the month of June, but let’s be real, there is one title that is by far the biggest draw among the list of titles coming in June. I’m referring to House of the Dragon which returns for its highly anticipated second season in mid-June with new episodes streaming live for Max subscribers across the summer!
Following what has felt like an endless wait, House of the Dragon season 2 begins streaming on Max on June 16 at 9/8c with the season 2 premiere. Fans can then expect new episodes of season 2 to arrive every Sunday on Max across the next seven weeks as the eight-episode season airs uninterrupted across the summer.
While fans might have to wait until June 16 for new episodes of House of the Dragon to begin making their way to Max, HBO has reminded us all that Max is The World of Westeros and has come up with the ultimate deep dive into the World of Westeros with a pre-House of the Dragon season 2 streaming recommendation list!
Via its new World of Westeros collection, House of the Dragon fans can prepare for the new season via a collection that is full of new fun special features as well as what HBO has deemed the most essential episodes of Game of Thrones! Included in the new collection are the season 2 trailers, behind-the-scenes content from the first season of the series, House of the Dragon: Inside Every Episode, House of the Dragon: Meet the Characters special featurette, House of the Dragon: Meet the World special featurette, and the curated list of essential Game of Thrones episodes as well as a curated list of the best battles in Game of Thrones.
The essential episode watch list is comprised of 11 episodes of Game of Thrones, and funny enough you won’t find many episodes from the later seasons. In fact, over half of the episodes deemed to be the “essential episodes” of the series hail from the first four seasons of the show! Those episodes include:
- Season 1 Episode 1, “Winter is Coming”
- Season 1 Episode 9, “Baelor”
- Season 1 Episode 10, “Fire and Blood”
- Season 2 Episode 6, “The Old Gods and the New”
- Season 2 Episode 9, “Blackwater”
- Season 3 Episode 4, “And Now His Watch Is Ended”
- Season 4 Episode 2, “The Lion and the Rose”
- Season 5 Episode 6, “Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken”
- Season 6 Episode 5, “The Door”
- Season 7 Episode 6, “Beyond the Wall”
- Season 8 Episode 6, “The Iron Throne”
As for the best battles collection, this collection contains five episodes from Game of Thrones which feature some of the most epic and unforgettable battles in the history of the Emmy-winning series. The collection includes:
- Season 6 Episode 9, “Battle of the Bastards”
- Season 5 Epis 8, “Hardhome”
- Season 4 Episode, “The Watchers on the Wall”
- Season 2 Episode 9, “Blackwater”
- Season 8 Episode 3, “The Long Night”
Everything coming to Max in June 2024
Of course, House of the Dragon is just one of over 80 titles coming to Max this June so if you’re not a fan of the series, there are still plenty of options to choose from including new movies, the new seasons of a few Cartoon Network, Magnolia, and Food Network original, and many more!
Eager to know what titles are coming to Max this June? Here’s the complete list of new titles arriving across the month for Max subscribers to enjoy:
Coming to Max on June 1
50/50 (2011)
America's Sweethearts (2001)
American Heist (2014)
Bandits (2015)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (2010)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader (2010)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
Demolition (2015)
The Disaster Artist (2017)
Evil Dead (2013)
Fright Night (1985)
Generation Por Que? (2021)
Hope Springs (2012)
House at the End of the Street (2012)
Into the Blue (2005)
Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)
The Invention of Lying (2009)
Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
Krampus (2015)
Life After (2017)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Marmaduke (2010)
Minari (2020)
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)
Open Water (2003)
Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)
Open Water 3: Cage Dive (2017)
The Other Guys (2010)
Overlord (1975)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)
Ride Along 2 (2016)
Shadows (2020)
Shining Through (1992)
The Skin I Live In (2011)
Spaceship Earth (2020)
Splice (2009)
Sugar (2008)
The Time Traveler's Wife (2009)
Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home, Season 1
Uncut Gems (2019)
Urban Legend (1998)
User Zero (2020)
Wanted (2008)
Coming to Max on June 2
Craig of the Creek, Season 6A (Cartoon Network)
Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse, Season 1 (Magnolia)
Mecum Presents: Automotive Archaeology, Season 1 (Motor Trend)
Ren Faire (HBO Original)
Total Drama Island, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)
Coming to Max on June 3
Battle on the Beach, Season 4 (HGTV)
Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders, Season 1 (ID)
Keanu (2016)
Mini Beat Power Rockers: Composirockers
Unexpected, Season 6 (TLC)
Coming to Max on June 4
Deadliest Catch 20th Anniversary Special, Season 1
Coming to Max on June 5
Backed by the Bros, Season 1 (HGTV)
Coming to Max on June 6
Am I OK? (2022)
Coming to Max on June 7
Fantasmas, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Coming to Max on June 10
Bellator: Fight Week Dublin, Season 1 (Bleacher Report)
Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 7 (Travel)
Six Schizophrenic Brothers, Season 1 (Discovery)
Coming to Max on June 11
Deadliest Catch, Season 20 (Discovery)
Motel Rescue, Season 2 (Magnolia)
Coming to Max on June 13
Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go (Max Original)
Coming to Max on June 16
American Monster, Season 12 (ID)
House of The Dragon, Season 2 (HBO Original)
Coming to Max on June 17
Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential Dublin, Season 2 (Bleacher Report)
Coming to Max on June 18
Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp, Season 1 (HGTV)
Here To Climb (HBO Original)
How It Really Happened, Season 8 (CNN)
Coming to Max on June 19
Crimes Gone Viral, Season 5 (ID)
Coming to Max on June 20
Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play. (HBO Original)
Coming to Max on June 21
Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood (WT)
Coming to Max on June 22
Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (HBO Original)
Coming to Max on June 23
Getting Lost with Erin French, Season 1 (Magnolia)
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 8 (Magnolia)
Coming to Max on June 24
Cris Miro (She/Her/Hers), Season 1 (WB)
Coming to Max on June 25
One South: Portrait Of A Psych Unit (HBO Original)
Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
High Speed Chase, Season 2 (ID)
Coming to Max on June 27
Breaking New Ground (Max Original)
Coming to Max on June 28
Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 4 (Magnolia)
Problemista (2024) (A24)
Coming to Max on June 30
The Great Food Truck Race, Season 17 (Food Network)