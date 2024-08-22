Meet the cast of Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (and more to know about the reality series)
By Sandy C.
Reality TV fans are soon getting one of the spiciest, most drama-packed reality shows of all time with the premiere of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. From the cast to the speculated scandals, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series.
If you frequent TikTok, you may already have a clue or two about what Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is about. But even if you don’t, not to worry! The reality series will fill you in on all of the details. This is not a reality show intended only for those familiar with the rumored scandals, it welcomes all fans of the genre. So if you love messy TV, welcome!
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives follows Taylor Frankie Paul, a woman who found herself at the center of all the drama after introducing “soft swinging” to other Mormon TikTok Moms aka Mormon MomTok. On the social media platform, Taylor has over four million followers and is about to expand her audience by sharing her secret life with the world in the upcoming reality show. Taylor will also be joined by her friends and their husbands (well, most of them). As for the reason Taylor is doing the show, according to Marie Claire, Taylor wants “people to have a better understanding of who I am, I wanted to be vulnerable and show people that when you hit rock bottom, there is hope.”
Taylor’s rock bottom was her arrest, where she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in Aug. 2023, as well as supposedly breaking the rules of her “soft swinging” circle, which is not to “go all the way.” Did Taylor really cheat on her ex-husband? The scandal will be at the center of it all.
Taylor Frankie Paul and the rest of the Mormon Wives
Joining Taylor Frankie Paul, are her friends Jen Affleck (marriend to Zac Affleck, Ben Affleck’s cousin), Mikayla Matthews, Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neeley, Layla Taylor, Demi Engemann, and Jessi Ngatikaura.
Unlike Taylor Frankie Paul, we don’t know too much about her friends, but I’m sure we will learn more than the fair share of details about them when the show premieres on Hulu at the top of September.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premieres on Friday, Sept. 6 only on Hulu. On this date, all eight episodes of the reality series will be available to stream. Will you binge all eight episodes once they are released or do you plan on taking your time with them?