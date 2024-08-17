7 must-watch shows if you're missing Pretty Little Liars
That’s another season of a Pretty Little Liars series at an end. Pretty Little Liars: Summer School brought us another mystery and another “A.” Now you need more.
There’s nothing quite like PLL on our screens. There are a few shows with some similar vibes. It all depends on whether you want the murder mystery, the teen drama, or the twisty, soapy storylines. Here are seven great TV shows that you need to watch if you miss Pretty Little Liars.
7 must-watch shows for Pretty Little Liars fans
Yellowjackets
Let’s start with a Showtime series that brings us a mixture of PLL and Lost. Yellowjackets takes us through two timelines. The first is the present day, where a group of former friends who went through a traumatic experience see their past come back to haunt them. The second timeline is the past, and we get to see the traumatic event that the teenage girls went through.
Over the course of two seasons, so far, we’ve seen how some of the teens died after being stranded due to a plane crash in the middle of nowhere. We’ve watched a mystery unfold in the present day, which has involved a death that looked like suicide, an unknown threat, and Christina Ricci playing an absolutely crazy but intriguing character.
Gossip Girl
Over the course of seven seasons, we watched as a group of rich teenagers were tormented by a blogger called Gossip Girl. We followed the various scandals, which all started with the return of Serena van der Woodsen, who suddenly left town to go to a boarding school. When she returns, her former best friend, Blair Waldorf, has become the Queen Bee of the school, but Serena realizes that she wants that title back.
At the same time, we get to see her meet Dan Humphreys. The two start a relationship, but can things work out for them? What happens when various secrets come out?
Watch Gossip Girl on Max or Tubi.
You
If you like the murder and stalking aspect of Pretty Little Liars, then you’ll want to turn to You. It just happens to star Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley, who played Dan in that series. In You, he plays Joe Goldberg, who seems like a nice guy only to turn out to be the big villain. He becomes obsessed with women and starts to stalk them.
Tables are somewhat turned in the fourth season. The fifth and final season has just finished production, and it’s time to see how it all ends for Joe. Will he get caught?
You is available to stream on Netflix.
13 Reasons Why
Another story that is filled with high school drama and dark topics is 13 Reasons Why. I know including this one is on the controversial side, especially after the first season. After all, the first season follows a book storyline. After that, the story goes off on a tangent, and I’m like so many others in the hatred for having a female lead try to offer a rapist some empathy. Nope! He doesn’t deserve it.
The series initially focuses on 13 tapes. Those tapes share the reasons why a girl in high school killed herself. After that is the focus on getting justice and then there’s a murder investigation, a focus on male rape, and much more.
All four seasons of 13 Reasons Why is streaming on Netflix.
Veronica Mars
Veronica Mars is where Kristen Bell got her name out there. She starred as the titular character, the daughter of a local sheriff who also has a talent for figuring out murders and more. She turns detective as she solves the “crime of the week” throughout the first three seasons. The fourth season sees an adult Veronica Mars take on more of a standalone case.
At the same time, Veronica is just trying to figure out life. There are multiple teenage drama storylines going on at once, including finding love and figuring out friendships.
Veronica Mars is streaming on Hulu.
The Vampire Diaries
If you like teen dramas with a bit of supernatural to them, The Vampire Diaries is something to watch. There are eight seasons to work through. At first, the series focuses on one teenage girl who falls for a vampire and then realizes that she has feelings for his vampire brother.
The story has to move on from that, though. Nina Dobrev left the series after six seasons, and the focus moved more on the brotherly relationships. To be honest, though, if you watch it closely enough, it was always about these two brothers and their bonds.
There is plenty of high school drama to start with. There’s also murder and mayhem, but it’s on the more supernatural side of things.
The Vampire Diaries is currently available to stream on Netflix right now.
The Wilds
Finally, it’s all about a show that was canceled way too soon. The Wilds follows a group of teenage girls who find themselves stranded on an island after their plane crashes. They have to figure out how to survive, and that means working together even though they don’t know or like each other. They’re also dealing with their own mental illnesses.
This series is set in two timelines in the first season. We see where the teens are after they’ve been rescued, and we watch as the story plays out on the island. There are clues of what’s to come, but it’s clear that there is something much bigger going on.
The Wilds is available to stream on Prime Video.