My experience at The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live NYC premiere
What was it like to watch the first episode of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live at the New York City Premiere?
While The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will be officially airing season 1 episode 1 on AMC on Sunday, February 25, I was able to attend the New York City premiere alongside my husband and friends. This was my third The Walking Dead premiere in the Big Apple and like times before, it was more than I could have ever expected.
Although there was not a red carpet portion of the event, as that was all said and done in Los Angeles, (truthfully it was so cold it wouldn't have been fun for anyone), we decided to try and catch glimpses of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira before the premiere started. That means we waited outside in the cold.
As the premiere was about to begin, my husband and I decided to venture inside where we watched season 1 episode 1. The first episode of The Ones Who Live surprised me in multiple ways.
While I will not spoil anything specific, the first episode undoubtedly sets the tone for what will be another successful Walking Dead spinoff (as if we expected otherwise). Very important information is dropped immediately, and key moments are revealed that will affect the story moving forward.
Sorry, no spoilers for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 1
The entire theater erupted in thunderous applause a multitude of times, making the experience all the more powerful. If the rest of the season follows the format of episode 1, this Walking Dead spinoff will separate itself from The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon easily.
The Ones Who Live presents itself similarly to a film. The season might as well be one giant film, separated into 6 parts.
After the episode concluded (trust me, you are not ready for the conclusion of the first episode), there was a brief intermission before Lincoln, Gurira and Scott M. Gimple were ready for the panel presented by Dalton Ross.
This time around I was able to stay for the entire panel, including a creative and unique Q&A from audience members. Both Lincoln and Gurira work magically together both on and off screen.
They are professionals who love and care about their work while also presenting themselves in elegant yet realistic ways. Their banter and in-depth answers to questions truly made the night all the better.
When all was said and done, signatures and photos were taken but eager fans were waiting just outside. We tried to catch one last glimpse of the actors as they left the theater, bracing the bitter city cold winter weather before heading home ourselves.
While I missed the red carpet splendor I experienced with Dead City, this premiere, as cliche as it sounds, was truly memorable. I am grateful for the experience and look forward to watching the rest of the season as it unfolds one Sunday night at a time.