Need more reality TV drama in your life? Here's when to watch Love Island USA season 6
By Sandy C.
The summer season is just around the corner and things are sure heating up over at Peacock with Love Island USA season 6. And it's a season full of new! We're talking a brand new cast and host.
Based on the UK reality show of the same name, the USA version of Love Island follows a group of contestants who find a match while staying at a beautiful island resort. Once paired up, the newly formed couples participate in various challenges that put their bond to the test. But those aren't the only surprises Love Island USA has for the love birds, there are also new, desperate singles ready to bring chaos and break couples apart.
To be fair, each couple does have the option of whether they want to stick with who they are with now or try with someone new. Oh yes, expect heartbreak, betrayal, and so much drama. But to make things even more interesting, audiences have a say here. Fans who are watching can submit their votes to help determine who should be eliminated next. What's in it for the contestants, besides love, of course? The winning couple leaves with $100,000.
Hosting Love Island USA season 6 is Ariana Madix, who is very familiar with the world of reality TV (and the drama that comes with it) from her days on Vanderpump Rules. And returning as the iconic narrator is Iain Stirling.
Love Island USA season 6 release schedule
Love Island USA season 6 episode 1 premieres on Tuesday, June 11, on Peacock. New episodes will follow daily six days a week. We're not sure how many episodes will be featured this season. As soon as we have more details to share, we'll update this post.
To watch at your own convenience, you'll need access to a Peacock account. If you don't already have one it'll cost you $5.99 for the ad-supported plans and $11.99 for the ad-free version. These prices are very competitive and on the lower end compared to other platforms. And, if you want my opinion, it is very well worth it. Not only will you be able to stream Love Island USA season 6, but also unlock access to everything else the service has to offer just in time for summer.