Netflix in talks to bring Hot Ones live: Is this a bold move?
By Wade Wainio
Netflix is reportedly exploring new opportunities to expand its live television offerings. According toVariety, the streaming giant is currently in discussions with BuzzFeed about bringing live episodes of the popular YouTube series Hot Ones to its platform. Hosted by Sean Evans, Hot Ones has gained a huge following by challenging celebrities to answer questions while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings.
Celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Paul Rudd, Margot Robbie, and more have made memorable appearances on the show, making it a unique stop on the press tour circuit. Although negotiations are still in the early stages, Netflix is particularly interested in having Sean Evans host exclusive live episodes of Hot Ones tailored for its audience. As of now, no official deals have been made, and both Netflix and BuzzFeed have remained tight-lipped, declining to comment on the ongoing talks.
Currently, Hot Ones streams on Hulu, where it enjoys significant viewership, but its potential move to Netflix could further bolster Netflix’s lineup of live content. In recent years, Netflix has made a strategic push to diversify its offerings beyond traditional on-demand streaming, adding more live events to its platform to get in on even more cultural moments. Recent live additions include sports broadcasts such as golf, tennis, and boxing, as well as comedy specials by high-profile comedians like Chris Rock.
Netflix has also experimented with live talk shows, such as John Mulaney’s unconventional series Everybody’s in L.A., which found some success despite the streamer’s uneven track record with live content. The appeal of live content seems obvious, as it has an element of being a bumpy ride where perhaps anything could happen, so viewers might want to hang on tight. Right?
Why Netflix would want a piece of Hot Ones
If Netflix successfully secures Hot Ones, the series would join other live events such as a hot dog eating contest and upcoming live wrestling and NFL programming, further emphasizing Netflix’s commitment to expanding its real-time viewing options. While live programming on Netflix has seen mixed results in terms of viewership, some shows have managed to attract large audiences, pointing to a growing interest in diverse live content on the platform. As proof that the company evolves, recall that Netflix started out as a DVD rental company in 1997.
The talks between Netflix and BuzzFeed were first reported by Lucas Shaw of Bloomberg. The potential move comes as Netflix looks to compete with other streaming platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime, both of which have also begun adding live programming to their platforms. While Hulu currently hosts Hot Ones, a shift to Netflix would likely bring an expanded format, capitalizing on Netflix’s global audience and resources.
Why do people like Hot Ones anyway?
Hot Ones, which has been on YouTube since 2015, has garnered a dedicated fanbase not just for its entertaining interviews, but for its simple yet challenging concept that offers a different kind of celebrity interaction. Sean Evans’ calm and composed demeanor, even as his guests struggle through increasingly spicy wings, has made him a standout host in the digital media space. The show has also won several awards, including a Shorty Award for Best Web Series.
The possible Netflix deal indicates the streamer’s ambition to tap into the appeal of viral internet content while also carving out a larger space for live television. Netflix’s ability to secure exclusive live Hot Ones episodes could be a game-changer for the platform, particularly as live streaming continues to grow in popularity and importance across the entertainment industry. What do you think about this potential move?