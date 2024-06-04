Netflix releases the Bridgerton season 3 part 2 trailer
The trailer for Bridgerton season 3 part 2 has been released and we are quite worried for our lovebirds Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. In the trailer, we see a most warm reception to Penelope and Colin's engagement by his family, except for Eloise.
We feared that the engagement would become the final straw for Eloise, but Penelope isn't ignorant to the situation. She may be battling her marriage or her passion for writing as Lady Whistledown.
Unfortunately, Penelope will find no solace with Eloise. As a matter of fact, she threatens to tell her brother Penelope's secret if she does not tell him herself.
The clock is ticking as marriage preparations are made and we see the return of the power couple Anthony and Kate. Perhaps they will provide some insight and wisdom into this situation?
While the ton seems to be abuzz about the engagement, we notice that Benedict and Lady Tilley Arnold's relationship (?) might not be as solid as we were led to believe. Will Benedict ever catch a break?
His love life has been nothing but a rollercoaster since the beginning of the series. Francesca's romance with the Earl of Kilmartin may be blossoming, in the most silent of ways, as well as Violet Bridgerton's with Lady Danbury's brother, Lord Marcus Anderson.
Will Lady Danbury put a stop to it and reveal the bad blood between herself and her brother? The trailer provides glimpses of Cressida and even Queen Charlotte herself who will have the final say if Penelope and Colin can marry.
But she may have her hands full if Francesca decides to reject Lord Samadani's affections. Perhaps a new Diamond will be chosen as a result...but who?
Will Penelope and Colin live happily ever after?
Part 2 is beginning to look all the more promising with a fresh supply of drama and steamy romance. But will the season end on a happy note for Penelope or not?
Will Colin learn of Penelope's secret? And if so, how will this change the dynamic of his relationship with his future bride?
How will the ton react to such news, and will it bring about the destruction of the Featheringtons? Bridgerton season 3 part 2 airs on Netflix on June 13.
In the meantime, you can enjoy our recaps of the season thus far and come up with your own theories about how season 3 will conclude.
Catch up on Bridgerton season 3 now streaming on Netflix.