Meet the new faces joining One Piece season 2: Katey Sagal and Mark Harelik
One Piece season 2 just added two more actors to the cast, and the latest announcement includes the biggest stars yet. Katey Sagal and Mark Harelik are joining the cast of the live-action adaptation of the anime.
Deadline shared the addition of the two actors. Fans of the anime are sure to be excited about this casting. After all, they will play two characters fans have been excited to see in the live-action from the start.
Who will Katey Sagal play in One Piece season 2?
Sagal will take on the role of Dr. Kureha, one of the most anticipated additions to season 2. At one point, Jamie Lee Curtis was potentially going to take on the role, but her schedule didn’t work out. The series films in South Africa, and Curtis is a sought-after actress in Hollywood.
That’s okay, because the series has an outstanding actress to take on the role instead. Kureha is an ally of the Straw hat Pirates and is also the head of the Isshi-100 on Drum Island. She is often referred to as a witch, and she is a mentor to Tony Tony Chopper.
Who will Mark Harelik play in One Piece?
As for Harelik, he will takeon the role of Dr. Hiriluk. Yes, that is going to get confusing when you start listing everyone by surnames! Dr. Hiriluk is a thief-turned-doctor on Drum Island. His is also a father figure for Tony Tony Chopper in the anime.
It’s worth pointing out that in the anime, Hiriluk died from self-poisoning. It was an accidental death as he tried out one of his own concoctions. As King Wapole went on a hunt for Doctors to kill, Hiriluk was almost part of those rounded up—think of it a little like a witch hunt. Wapole was going to execute him had he not died by accidental poisoning.
Fans are certainly ready for One Piece season 2. The series is currently in production in Cape Town, South Africa, and we’re likely looking at a 2025 release date.