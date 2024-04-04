Nicole Kidman shares exciting update about Big Little Lies season 3
Nicole Kidman revealed to Elle that there's a timeline in place for Big Little Lies season 3
By Bryce Olin
Nicole Kidman shared some excellent news for fans of Big Little Lies recently. In an interview with Elle while promoting her new Prime Video series, Expats, Kidman shared some much-needed and very exciting updates on Big Little Lies season 3.
While talking about her children, Kidman revealed that one of her daughters is one of the main driving forces behind Kidman's motivation to do a third season of the hit HBO series based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty.
" My daughter is the one who watched both of the series and went, ‘Okay, there’s just no question, there has to be a third.'"
According to Elle, there's already a timeline in place for Big Little Lies season 3, but it's a secret right now. Kidman also shared that it's time to make the third season, and Reese Witherspoon, who also stars in the series, agreed.
"There’s the richness of the storylines, which we’d always discussed, but it needed time because there’s actual unbelievable depth to the next chapter of these women’s lives and their children’s lives—because children grow up, and that’s kind of fascinating."
Big Little Lies season 3 is happening, according to Kidman and Reese Witherspoon
It's hard to say what exactly is happening with Big Little Lies season 3. HBO has not confirmed the third season of the hit series. Casey Bloys, the CEO of HBO, has talked about another season a few times publicly, but there hasn't been a firm yes-this-is-happening moment yet. The second season aired from June 9 to July 21, 2019. It's going on five years since we saw the show, but it sure sounds like things are happening behind the scenes.
In January, Kidman, again, revealed that she and Witherspoon are texting about the series, according to Variety. She even went as far as to say that the new season is happening, but she couldn't say more.
"We can't say more. We’ve got to start keeping our mouths shut. We’ve got to button it."
So to recap, Kidman has said the season is happening, and they're trying to make it work. There are lots of discussions happening behind the scenes. There's already a timeline in place. Witherspoon also confirmed that the third season is in the works during the Golden Globes pre-show, according to the report.
So, that's a lot of smoke for a non-fire if you know what I mean. It's obviously excellent news for fans that Big Little Lies season 3 is going to happen in some capacity. What we don't know right now is when they're planning to make it. That's a huge hurdle given how in demand the stars of this show are right now. It's one of the most star-studded casts in modern TV history.
On top of that, we also have a ton of questions about the story. Is there a script yet? Are they that far along yet? That's going to be key for understanding this alleged timeline that Kidman has referenced twice now, as far as I can tell, in interviews.
Will everyone return? Big Little Lies stars Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, Kathryn Newton, Meryl Streep, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, James Tupper, Jeffrey Nordling, and Iain Armitage, in addition to Kidman and Witherspoon. It's hard to imagine everyone returning for another season.
For now, we'll just have to keep waiting for HBO, Kidman, Witherspoon, or someone else involved with the project to share more details about Big Little Lies season 3. This is clearly a step in the right direction.