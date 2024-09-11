No cable? No problem! Here’s how to watch the 2024 VMAs on streaming (and more to know about the big night)
By Sandy C.
Fans of music, gather! One of the biggest nights in music is hours away! The 2024 VMAs are tonight, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m. ET. The event will air on MTV, but if you don’t have cable, there’s nothing to worry about, you can still watch – and yes, live!
In addition to MTV, fans can tune in to watch the 2024 Video Music Awards on MTV2, BET, CMT, VH1, and even Nickelodeon. That’s right, everyone will be watching. But we are here to share streaming details.
The 2024 Video Music Awards will stream live on Paramount+
No cable? That’s fine! All you need to watch the 2024 VMAs is a Paramount+ account and you’re all set. And don’t forget, you can also access MTV via online TV services such as FuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, and Sling TV. If you happen to miss the event or are not able to tune in right at 8 p.m. ET, the 2024 VMAs will be available to stream on Paramount+. Where will you be watching?
2024 VMAs host and list of performers
The event will be hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, who took the world by storm with hits “Savage Remix” and “Hot Girl Summer,” among other anthems. Her latest album, Megan, was released earlier this summer on June 28, 2024. Megan Thee Stallion is also set to perform, so she is taking on double duty! Opening the event is Eminem, who has eight VMA nominations this year, including Video of the Year and Best Hip-Hop. Eminem is really already a winner as he holds the title of the most wins by a rap artist. He is also the second most nominated artist, second only to Madonna. But there’s a chance he’ll add another trophy tonight. All Eminem needs to do is win ONE of his eight nominations to become the most celebrated male artist in show history.
Here’s a list of the 2024 VMA performers:
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Eminem
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Camila Cabello
- Shawn Mendes
- Halsey
- Lenny Kravitz
- Benson Boone
- Anitta
- Chappell Roan
- GloRilla
- Jessie Murph
- Karol G
- Lisa
- LL Cool J
- Rauw Alejandro
- Teddy Swims
Tonight will also see Katy Perry accept the Video Vanguard Award – and we can’t wait to see our pop queen be recognized as she deserves! Standing ovation all around is what we’re expecting.
Nominated in the top 5 categories are...
Here are the nominations for the top five VMA categories, including Song of the Year and Artist of the Year. Who did you vote for? Check out US Magazine for the complete list of nominations.
Song of the Year
- Beyonce, "Texas Hold 'Em"
- Jack Harlow, "Lovin On Me"
- Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"
- Sabrina Carpenter, "Espresso"
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, "Fortnight"
- Teddy Swims, "Lose Control"
Artist of the Year
- Ariana Grande
- Bad Bunny
- Eminem
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Best New Artist
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tyla
Best Pop
- Camila Cabello
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
Best Hip-Hop
- Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”
- Eminem, “Houdini”
- GloRilla, “Yeah Glo!”
- Gunna, “Fukumean”
- Megan Thee Stallion, “Boa”
- Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti, “Fe!n”
Will Eminem break another record? And speaking of record-breakers, do you think Taylor Swift will sweep the VMAs? Don't miss out!