There's no new episode of Industry season 3 tonight (but yes, season 4 is happening!)
The third installment of Industry was absolutely fantastic, providing us yet again with unexpected twists and turns in the many betrayals and bonds formed. There's no way to predict what'll happen next in the HBO drama, and that was no exception in the season 3 finale which was released last weekend. There were eight episodes total this time around, which was consistent with the previous two seasons, meaning, unfortunately, there is no new episode tonight, Sunday, Oct. 6. But it's not all bad news.
On Sept. 19, 10 days ahead of the Industry season 3 finale, HBO announced that the British series has been renewed for a fourth installment. According to Warner Bros. at the time of the renewal, the third season's viewership was pacing almost 40% ahead of its second season, which is awesome. The renewal is great news for the Industry fandom who have been enjoying all of the craziness of investment banking since Day 1.
Hopefully, this renewal will also attract new fans, knowing this story isn't ending anytime soon. And after that season 3 finale, thank goodness! So what do we expect to happen in the next season of Industry? We're now left with so many questions but also so many predictions.
What the season 3 finale of Industry means for season 4
If you watched the season 3 finale of Industry, you know a lot goes down. But are you surprised? Harper and Petra officially cut ties and Harper wants to move back to New York as she continues working with Otto. We get a couple of quick mentions of Jesse Bloom (finally!) as we learn that he went to prison and is now out and wants to know what Harper is up to. Pierpoint is completely gutted as an Egyptian company called Al-Miraj invests and many people are fired — including Eric. He and Harper speak on the phone briefly at the end of the episode. It's the end of an era for both of them, but what will they do next? I have more hope for Harper than Eric.
Yasmin professes her love for Robert and they have sex, but she totally blindsides him by getting engaged to Henry the same day. I didn't see this coming, but in retrospect, it's not surprising. She has no more family, power, or money, and that's the lifestyle she's used to. Marrying into Henry's family is a huge power move and one that will set her up for life. She might not love Henry, but she can tolerate him. And the life he can give her is a worthy trade-off in her eyes. Robert pursues a new career venture after leaving Pierpoint and he actually looks hopeful at the end of the finale. I can breathe a sigh of relief!
So what does this all mean for the fourth season? Well, I have a feeling we're relocating to the States! If Harper actually does move back to New York, we'll presumably be following her. I hope this also means that Jesse will return and maybe they'll work together again. I'm particularly very excited about Robert's storyline in season 4. He's free from Pierpoint and Yasmin, so nothing is keeping him in London. There could be a place for him in Silicon Valley, or maybe even in New York if having a consistent location is more convenient to write for.
Yasmin will likely be married to Henry in season 4, and I have a wild theory. In the season 3 finale, she allows Robert to finish inside of her when they have sex, and we know from previous scenes that she and Henry have an unconventional sex life. I wonder if Yasmin will be pregnant in season 4 and will pretend it's Henry's when in reality it's Robert's. I don't know; I wouldn't put anything past her.
It's certainly possible Eric will relocate to New York seeing as he's American, though all of that will probably depend on his children. Though he feels like his life is over as he leaves Pierpoint, he's totally capable of getting a new job. I don't think he'll struggle with that at all.
Lastly, I wonder if Rishi will appear in season 4 at all. The last we see of him in season 3, he's in debt and living in an apartment, and he watches as his wife Diana gets shot and killed. I still can't believe that's included in the finale and I feel like we've all moved on from that too soon!? Without Pierpoint and potentially without London, where would Rishi fit in season 4? I'm not sure.
Of course, please take all of my speculation with a grain of salt. Industry season 4 could end up looking very, very different, but I'll keep theorizing until we find out!
What to watch while we wait for season 4
We know that Industry season 4 is happening, but we don't know anything about the filming or release timeline. There have been two years between each season so far, so we're expecting season 4 to follow the same pattern. It hasn't been confirmed, but I wouldn't expect the HBO drama to return until 2026. So what should we watch until then? We recommended a list of other great shows to check out in the meantime:
- Succession - Streaming on Max
- Euphoria - Streaming on Max
- The White Lotus - Streaming on Max
- I May Destroy You - Streaming on Max
- Girls - Streaming on Max
- Shameless - Streaming on Netflix
- The Crown - Streaming on Netflix
- The Gentlemen - Streaming on Netflix
- A Teacher - Streaming on Hulu
- Atlanta - Streaming on Hulu
- Billions - Streaming on Paramount+
- Presumed Innocent - Streaming on Apple TV+
Stay tuned for more news about Industry here at Show Snob!