Not sure what to stream this weekend? Here are our 4 top picks!

By Sandy C.
I'll be the first to admit that this weekend is looking a little...empty. Simply put, not much is going on, folks! My fellow Show Snobs, we don't have great options for you this weekend (July 26-28). The reason? Honestly, I blame the debut of the highly anticipated movie Deadpool and Wolverine.
Why deny it? Everyone has cleared their schedules to watch Hugh Jackman's return as Logan aka Wolverine, and where Ryan Reynolds goes, we all go! And as if we needed more, there are cameos galore! Clearly, this is the big thing to watch this weekend. But if Marvel and greatness aren't your thing or you just need more to keep yourself entertained, here are a few suggestions.
Presumed Innocent season 1 finale
The Presumed Innocent season 1 finale premiered on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 24. This episode wraps up the first season of the legal drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal. This may confuse a few viewers since the finale is the eight episode of the series. But this is a trend we have been seeing more and more of, not all shows hit 10 episodes. Earlier this year, Apple TV+'s Dark Matter only included nine episodes.
Presumed Innocent season 1 leaves fans with a fantastic ending. I don't know about you, but I was very surprised by the big reveal. I can't wait to learn more about season 2. All we know is that season 2 will follow another legal case and, more than likely, an entirely new cast.
Dress My Tour
If you're into fashion, you'll want to watch Dress My Tour on Hulu. The fashion design competition series sees Kate Upton as the host. Because, who can do it better than her? Absolutely no one! Dress My Tour will present aspiring designers participate in challenges and tasked with creating outfits that impress the judges. The guest judges include Paula Abdul, JoJo Siwa, Ty Dolla $ign, Toni Braxton, and others. It is now available to stream.
Time Bandits
Also now streaming, we have Time Bandits on Apple TV+. The fantasy adventure stars Lisa Kudrow, Kal-El Tuck, Tadhg Murphy, and others. The story follows a young group of master thieves led by Penelope (Lisa Kudrow). These aren't your ordinary thieves, as they are able to break the rules of time and space to travel and steal from historical figures. If you are searching for a new series to watch with the kids, check out Time Bandits! It is rated PG so it is appropriate for kids to enjoy, but maybe stick to kiddos over 10 years old since there is a lot of sci-fi involved that younger eyes may not find entertaining.
