One of the best legal thrillers is leaving Netflix in September 2024
By Diana Nosa
How to Get Away with Murder is, and always will be, an iconic show that knows how to deliver jaw-dropping moments that will leave you speechless. Although our protagonist, Annalise Keating, goes through a world of pain with her students, enemies, and colleagues constantly persecuting her every move, there isn’t any other strong woman we want to be more like.
Annalise is wise, witty, and extremely fierce. But above all these things, she’s a talented lawyer who will work overtime to ensure that her clients are satisfied with her services. Take a trip down memory lane by watching the very first trailer for How to Get Away with Murder before finding out how long you have to watch the show on Netflix before it leaves.
Nostalgia hitting you hard? It’s doing the same to us! That’s why you absolutely need to watch this series in totality before it officially leaves Netflix.
How to Get Away with Murder leaves Netflix after Sept. 30
How to Get Away with Murder has been sitting very pretty on Netflix for the past few years. However, all good things must come to an end, and it seems that this good thing is ending as soon as Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. That is the last day to watch the legal drama. Starting Oct. 1, it won't be on the streamer any longer.
The series is slated to depart from Netflix in just a few more weeks, meaning you only have very little time to binge-watch the entire series (6 seasons) from start to finish, especially since it’s unclear when or if the show will ever return. Unfortunatley this is common when Netflix adds shows that are not produced by the platform, even ones that have been on it for so long like the Viola Davis series.
If streaming six seasons seems too much of a hefty dose for you to manage in a month, then your best bet is Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, or YouTube TV. These sites currently have the title available, only you may have to pay a few dollars to rent/purchase. Be sure to check your subscription plan to know for sure.
Aside from heading to other streaming services, there aren’t very many options for viewing this title. However, there are tons of similar titles that you can check out while you wait for more options to be available. Here are some of our favorites:
- Better Call Saul
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Suits
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Practice
We’ll be sure to update you once we know more about How to Get Away with Murder’s future. Until then, head to Netflix to stream every second while it lasts.