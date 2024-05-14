Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere date set for August 2024
By Bryce Olin
Only Murders in the Building season 4 premieres later this summer! We also have the first look at the upcoming season of the Hulu original series starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin.
Only Murders in the Building season 4 premieres on Aug. 27, 2024, on Hulu (and Disney+ since you can watch all the Hulu shows on Disney+ now). New episodes of the series will be released weekly. Just like the first three seasons, there will be 10 episodes in season 4.
Disney announced the news during their 2024 upfronts presentation on Tuesday, May 14. Martin, Short, and Gomez appeared on stage to share the news, season premiere, and trailer.
Michael Cyril Creighton also stars in season 4, along with Gomez, Short, and Martin. The series, which has become well known for adding some of the biggest stars in TV and film over its first three seasons, has a killer cast for season 4. Melissa McCarthy, Meryl Streep, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon, Zach Galifianakis, Richard Kind, Jane Lynch, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. There's probably more guest stars to be unveiled and confirmed, but that's the list we know for now, per a press release.
Only Murders in the Building season 4 teaser and synopsis
During the upfronts presentation, Disney also shared the first look at Only Murders in the Building season 4. The gang is officially going to Hollywood to try to crack the case and solve the murder of Sazz, played by Jane Lynch, who was killed in season 3.
Lynch just confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that she'll be in five of the 10 episodes in season 4, so that's very interesting. I have no idea what to expect!
We also have the synopsis of Only Murders in the Building season 4, via Hulu:
"In Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building, our amateur podcasting trio wrestles with the shocking events at the end of Season 3 surrounding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether she or Charles was the intended victim, their investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As Charles, Oliver & Mabel race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents."
Watch the teaser trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 4!
There's a lot going on in that 90-second trailer for the new season! Here's the gist: Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are headed to Hollywood to sell the rights to their story. A studio wants to make a movie about them! Can you believe it? We'll see how it actually goes down!
It's great to see all the familiar faces in season 4, too! Hulu is calling this season, "the starriest season yet!"
That's all we know about Only Murders in the Building season 4 for now. Stay tuned for more information about the new season.