Pachinko season 2 release date, time, schedule, and how to watch
By Bryce Olin
It's been a long time since the first season of Pachinko premiered on Apple TV+ on March 25, 2022. Nearly two and half years later, Pachinko is coming back for season 2 on Apple TV+ this summer, and fans can't wait to watch the next eight episodes of the hit series.
Luckily, the wait is almost over for Pachinko fans!
Pachinko is based on the book of the same name by Min Jin Lee. Soo Hugh created a TV series that tells the story of a Korean family. The story begins in Korea in the early 1900s and spans decades, including the family's immigration to Japan.
The series has an incredible cast, including Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Jun-woo Han, Sungkyu Kim, Min-ha Kim, Lee Min-ho, and more.
In my opinion, Pachinko is one of the best shows on TV right now! It's definitely underrated, and part of that is because it's on Apple TV+, which has to be one of the least popular streaming services.
Pachinko season 2 watch guide
Pachinko season 2 premieres on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.
Everyone also wants to know what time Apple TV+ shares new episodes of the series. There is some variance as to when Apple TV+ drops the new episodes of its shows. For instance, new episodes of Presumed Innocent were released at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.
For Pachinko season 2, it looks like new episodes will be available to stream on Apple TV+ at 12:00 a.m. ET. That means the new episodes will actually be available at 9:00 p.m. PT the day before! So, you should be able to watch the Pachinko season 2 premiere at 9:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 22.
The series will only be available to stream on Apple TV+. If you don't have access to the streaming service, it's time to sign up for a subscription for $9.99 per month. You can also get a seven-day free trial for Apple TV+. After that, you'll pay the monthly fee to watch new movies, shows, and episodes on Apple TV+.
Pachinko season 2 release schedule
There are eight episodes in Pachinko season 2. Apple TV+ is releasing one episode per week.
We shared the release schedule for Pachinko season 2 below:
- Episode 1: Aug. 23
- Episode 2: Aug. 30
- Episode 3: Sept. 6
- Episode 4: Sept. 13
- Episode 5: Sept. 20
- Episode 6: Sept. 27
- Episode 7: Oct. 4
- Episode 8: Oct. 11
The Pachinko season 2 finale will be released on Oct. 11!
Stay tuned for more news about Pachinko season 2!