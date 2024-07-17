Poker Face season 2 gets a star-studded guest cast! Find out who's joining the Peacock series
Poker Face is finally getting set for Season 2, and the Peacock mystery series is packing in some serious guest star power! See who’s joining up!
Rian Johnson is well known for his clever words, and one of the best was Knives Out. The 2019 film was a hit with critics and audiences with its old-school murder mystery approach and spawned a sequel, Glass Onion. With his love of old-time mystery TV shows, it’s no wonder Johnson would use that for a new series, 2023’s Poker Face.
Premiering on Peacock, Poker Face is the story of Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne), a sardonic card shark who runs afoul of a Las Vegas crime boss when she inadvertently causes the death of his son. She’s soon on the run, making her way through small towns, and somehow, she’s always there when a murder is committed and feels obliged to figure out who did it.
The show is unique in two ways. First, Charlie is somehow a human lie detector who always knows when someone is lying. Second, it’s a “reverse whodunnit,” as the opening scene shows the killer pulling off the murder and then how Charlie stumbles onto the case.
The first year was a winner with critics, backed by a great guest star cast that included Chloe Sevigny, Ellen Barkin, Tim Meadows, Nick Nolte, Cherry Jones, S. Epatha Merkerson and Judith Light, who won an Emmy for her guest star role.
The show was renewed for a second season, delayed by the 2023 Hollywood strikes. It’s finally set to begin production with Lyonne back as Charlie. So, who’s joining her this year?
Who’s set for Poker Face Season 2?
Per Deadline, the second season has already been adding a bevy of great actors to the series: Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Gaby Hoffmann and Kumail Nanjiani.
Giancarlo Esposito is no surprise as the veteran actor loves appearing on crime shows. Starting on Homicide: Life on the Street, Esposito became famous as drug lord Gus Fring on Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul, earning multiple Emmy nominations for the part. He’s followed that with roles on The Boys, The Mandalorian, Godfather of Harlem, The Gentlemen, and more.
Breaking out as a girl next door to Joey on Dawson’s Creek, Katie Holmes has risen to roles in several films, such as Batman Begins, while also being known for her infamous marriage to Tom Cruise. Interestingly, this will be Holmes’ first TV role since the 2017 mini-series The Kennedys: After Camelot.
A popular child star of the early 1990s, Gabby Hoffman appeared in hits like Field of Dreams, Uncle Buck, Sleepless in Seattle and more. After a long break in adulthood, Hoffman returned to acting in the late 2000s, mostly in indie movies. She won acclaim for her turn in Transparent and a recurring role on Winning Time.
Known for his numerous comedic turns, Kumari Nanjiani has done everything from the HBO comedy Silicon Valley to writing and starring in the acclaimed film The Big Sick to starring in Marvel’s Eternals film. He most recently appeared in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.
There are no details yet on who these actors will be playing, but each is sure to bring their unique talents to an already unique show. It’s likely more guest stars will be added to make Season 2 of Poker Face even more of a fun ride than Season 1 was.
Poker Face season 1 is streaming on Peacock.