Presumed Innocent and the best (and worst) shows streaming on Apple TV+ right now
By Sandy C.
I have always said that Apple TV+ is tiny, but mighty when it comes to its programming. Even though it doesn’t have a menu of show (or movie) options as large as other streamers, such as Netflix or Hulu, it’s quality over quantity for us here at Show Snob. That said, Apple TV+ is not a service you want to sleep on.
If you don’t currently have an Apple TV+ subscription, you’re missing out on great quality TV! I’m talking clever writing, engaging stories, and brilliant talent. But make no mistake, no platform is perfect, Apple TV+ does have a show we would rather skip.
Shows like Presumed Innocent and Bad Monkey need to be on your to-watch list if they aren’t already. But the series Palm Royale, for example? You can go ahead and hit skip on that! Need more suggestions? We’ve got your back!
5 must-watch Apple TV+ shows
Presumed Innocent
Presumed Innocent is not only one of Apple TV+’s best offerings, but it’s one of the best shows on streaming period. It is based on Scott Turow’s best-selling novel of the same name, but even fans who read the pages were not prepared for the shocking and intense season 1 finale. And it’s the same throughout the series, with the plot keeping us on the edge of our seats. Presumed Innocent stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty, a defense attorney who is accused of murdering his colleague. During the investigation, secrets begin to surface that and everyone slowly becomes a suspect.
The complete first season is now streaming. Season 2 is reportedly in the works, but will follow a different cast and, more than likely, a new cast.
Bad Monkey
If you are searching for a series that is not complete, watch Bad Monkey starring Vince Vaugh. In the comedy drama, Vaugh plays Andrew Yancy, a former detective who is suspended after allowing his anger to get the best of him. But Yancy is forced back into the action after an severed arm is found that the police department is desperate to get rid of. Bad Monkey also features a different plot, that of Neville (Ronald Peet) and his pet monkey, Griggs. Both character’s stories connect – but you won’t be getting any spoilers from us!
At the time of this writing, three episodes of Bad Monkey are streaming on Apple TV+, so you aren’t terribly behind. The first season is set to include 10 episodes, with the finale coming on Oct. 9.
Constellation
Another series that is complete and has all episodes available for your viewing pleasure, is Constellation. If you are into the sci-fi/drama genre, Constellation is a must see! The gripping series follows Noomi Rapace as Jo, an astronaut on a seemingly simple mission that goes horribly wrong after something crashes into the International Space Station. Miraculously, Jo is able to return to Earth, but everything is different and not at all like Jo remembers it.
Constellation isn’t only clever and features a brilliant cast, but it also has the power to pull in viewers who may not consider sci-fi to be their go to genre. It’s me! I’m the viewer who never thought I would love a sci-fi series as much as I do Constellation.
Sugar
Much like Constellation, the Apple TV+ series Sugar is not typically the type of show I gravitate towards, but here we find ourselves! Sugar follows John Sugar (portrayed by Colin Farrel), a private investigator who is hired by a wealthy Hollywood producer searching for his missing granddaughter. Was she kidnapped? Is she in danger? Sugar hopes to get some answers for his latest client, all while struggling with his own personal demons he can’t seem to shake off.
Listen, on paper, it may seem like a simple plot. But when I tell you there are twists, I mean it! To avoid ruining your experience, I’ll comment no further! Go stream the first season before you bump into spoilers online. Sugar also stars Amy Ryan, Sydney Chandler, Anna Gunn, and others.
Platonic
Not into sci-fi or heavy dramas? Not a problem! Apple TV+ also has a sweet and hilarious romcom for you, Platonic. It comes to us from director of the comedy Neighbors and stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as two former best friends who reconnect during their midlife years.
Sylvia (Byrne) is now married and a mom of three, while Will (Rogen) is recently divorced. Even though they have not spoken in years, they easily pick their friendship back up, but it soon begins to consume their lives.
2 shows to skip on Apple TV+
Palm Royale
What’s worse than a series that misses the mark? A disappointing series that wastes such a talented, brilliant cast. And this is exactly what Palm Royale does. The Apple TV+ comedy-drama stars Kristin Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Carol Burnett, Ricky Martin, and Bruce Dern. And, honestly, how dare it? It’s a dream cast! They had Laura Dern and didn’t make sure to provide a stellar script and story? I’m offended for her.
Set in the year 1969, Palm Royale follows (or attempts to) Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons, portrayed by Kristen Wiig, a woman who is struggling to find her place among the high society community of Palm Beach, Florida. I gave Palm Royale a fair chance to wow me before giving up.
Invasion
I watched the first season of Invasion and can’t say I enjoyed it too much. For a sci-fi series with a great premise and so many possibilities, it simply fails to pick up and grab the viewer’s attention. Still, I did also watch season 2 (all episodes, I might add), and what a waste of time. Invasion follows an alien invasion from the POV of different characters across the globe. But it’s missing the action and drama. It’s too slow for my liking and fails to feature interesting characters worth keeping up with. For a better sci-fi adventure, watch Constellation.